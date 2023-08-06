https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/thousands-of-nigeriens-rally-in-support-of-rebels-ahead-of-deadline-for-reversing-coup-1112429352.html

Thousands of Nigeriens Rally in Support of Rebels Ahead of Deadline for Reversing Coup

ECOWAS issued an ultimatum last Sunday, giving Niger's military leaders 7 days to reverse the coup or face a military intervention. Crowds of Nigeriens appeared undaunted on Sunday night as the deadline was set to run out.

The 15-nation Economic Community of Western African States issued an ultimatum last Sunday, giving Niger's military leaders 7 days to reverse the coup or face a military intervention. Crowds of Nigeriens appeared undaunted on Sunday night as the deadline was set to run out, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Niamey. Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of rebel commander Abdourahmane Tchian, the former head of President Mohamed Bazoum’s elite guard, and waving Nigerien and Russian national colors. Catherine Colonna, the foreign minister of Niger’s former colonial master France, warned the African nation on Saturday that it should take the threat of military action by ECOWAS very seriously, but said France would not assist in the intervention.The coup leaders then closed airspace on Sunday against the background of the ultimatum of the ECOWAS and citing the threat of military intervention.On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Bazoum. The guard's commander, Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

