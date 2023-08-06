https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/uk-concerned-about-chinas-possible-spying-using-imported-electric-cars---report-1112414994.html

UK Concerned About China's Possible Spying Using Imported Electric Cars - Report

UK Concerned About China's Possible Spying Using Imported Electric Cars - Report

"If it is manufactured in a country like China, how certain can you be that it won’t be a vehicle for collecting intel and data?" a government source told the newspaper.

2023-08-06T03:35+0000

2023-08-06T03:35+0000

2023-08-06T03:35+0000

world

china

united kingdom (uk)

spying

electric car

electric vehicles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111090706_0:49:3072:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_026ef758c988834f0a1db8e5a8c5b28e.jpg

"If it is manufactured in a country like China, how certain can you be that it won’t be a vehicle for collecting intel and data? If you have electric vehicles manufactured by countries who are already using technology to spy, why would they not do the same here?" a government source told the newspaper. The sources believe that technologies embedded in vehicles imported from China could be used to "harvest huge amounts of information," including locations, audio recording and video footage, and make cars vulnerable to remote interference and even being disabled, the newspaper reported. Significant growth of Chinese electric cars in the UK market is related to the future ban on new cars running on gasoline and diesel, which is due to go into effect in 2030. China is predicted to dominate the UK market as it provides consumers with cheap electric cars, the report said. The government concerns have been exacerbated by the rapid penetration of Chinese electric vehicles into the country's market, the newspaper reported.

china

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, electric cars, uk, spying