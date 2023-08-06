US Northern Command Denies Russian-Chinese Naval Patrol Entered Alaskan Waters

International
A US Northern Command spokesperson said on Sunday that NORAD and USNORTHCOM had "actively monitored the Russian and Chinese combined naval patrol" and said it was not considered to be a threat.
Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski issued a joint statement on Saturday night claiming they were briefed by the Alaska Command about the passing of 11 Russian and Chinese warships near the state’s coast earlier in the week in what they said was an "incursion." "NORAD and USNORTHCOM actively monitored the Russian and Chinese combined naval patrol that operated near Alaska earlier this week... The patrol remained in international waters and was not considered a threat," a US Northern Command spokesperson said Sunday. The spokesperson said the Command’s air and maritime assets "conducted operations to assure the defense of the United States and Canada." The senators said the Russian and Chinese vessels were met by four US Navy destroyers.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Northern Command has denied in a response to a Sputnik query there was an incursion by a joint Russian-Chinese naval patrol after Republican senators suggested as much on Saturday.
Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski issued a joint statement on Saturday night claiming they were briefed by the Alaska Command about the passing of 11 Russian and Chinese warships near the state’s coast earlier in the week in what they said was an "incursion."
"NORAD and USNORTHCOM actively monitored the Russian and Chinese combined naval patrol that operated near Alaska earlier this week... The patrol remained in international waters and was not considered a threat," a US Northern Command spokesperson said Sunday.
The spokesperson said the Command’s air and maritime assets "conducted operations to assure the defense of the United States and Canada." The senators said the Russian and Chinese vessels were met by four US Navy destroyers.
