https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/us-northern-command-denies-russian-chinese-naval-patrol-entered-alaskan-waters-1112429239.html
US Northern Command Denies Russian-Chinese Naval Patrol Entered Alaskan Waters
US Northern Command Denies Russian-Chinese Naval Patrol Entered Alaskan Waters
A US Northern Command spokesperson said on Sunday that NORAD and USNORTHCOM had "actively monitored the Russian and Chinese combined naval patrol" and said it was not considered to be a threat.
2023-08-06T22:22+0000
2023-08-06T22:22+0000
2023-08-06T22:22+0000
military
russia
china
alaska
us
canada
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110966654_0:0:2539:1429_1920x0_80_0_0_3e511a8f8e7e4fb08689255492862ff2.png
Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski issued a joint statement on Saturday night claiming they were briefed by the Alaska Command about the passing of 11 Russian and Chinese warships near the state’s coast earlier in the week in what they said was an "incursion." "NORAD and USNORTHCOM actively monitored the Russian and Chinese combined naval patrol that operated near Alaska earlier this week... The patrol remained in international waters and was not considered a threat," a US Northern Command spokesperson said Sunday. The spokesperson said the Command’s air and maritime assets "conducted operations to assure the defense of the United States and Canada." The senators said the Russian and Chinese vessels were met by four US Navy destroyers.
russia
china
alaska
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110966654_515:0:2438:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_7c4931f181f50d48506c0a1a7e19f455.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, china, alaska, us, naval patrol, military, international waters, norad, usnorthcom
russia, china, alaska, us, naval patrol, military, international waters, norad, usnorthcom
US Northern Command Denies Russian-Chinese Naval Patrol Entered Alaskan Waters
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Northern Command has denied in a response to a Sputnik query there was an incursion by a joint Russian-Chinese naval patrol after Republican senators suggested as much on Saturday.
Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski issued a joint statement on Saturday night claiming they were briefed by the Alaska Command about the passing of 11 Russian and Chinese warships near the state’s coast earlier in the week in what they said was an "incursion."
"NORAD and USNORTHCOM actively monitored the Russian and Chinese combined naval patrol that operated near Alaska earlier this week... The patrol remained in international waters and was not considered a threat," a US Northern Command spokesperson said Sunday.
The spokesperson said the Command’s air and maritime assets "conducted operations to assure the defense of the United States and Canada." The senators said the Russian and Chinese vessels were met by four US Navy destroyers.