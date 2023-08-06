International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/watch-russian-ka-52-alligator-hunt-down-ukrainian-armor-1112424233.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Hunt Down Ukrainian Armor
Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Hunt Down Ukrainian Armor
Even as Ukrainian forces desperately try to make some sort of gains amid their so-called “counteroffensive,” which so far looks like an utter disaster for Kiev, Russian troops continue to methodically eliminate whatever is being thrown at them.
2023-08-06T15:33+0000
2023-08-06T15:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
zaporozhye
ka-52
missile
video
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112424391_0:5:1256:712_1920x0_80_0_0_3a1819e3a1ae430ecc73afee8d0579e8.jpg
Unlike the overhyped Ukrainian “counteroffensive,” the efforts of the Russian troops are presented by Russia’s Ministry of Defense without much fanfare.This short video depicts one such episode: a Russian Kamov Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter spots and promptly destroys a Ukrainian armored vehicle that was trying to hide amid foliage in the Zaporozhye region.The video, filmed from aboard the helicopter, shows a guided missile being launched and subsequently hitting the intended target.In the background, a pilot can be heard counting seconds until detonation, before confirming that the target has been hit.
russia
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Ka-52 Alligator Hunt Down Ukrainian Armor
Russian Ka-52 Alligator Hunt Down Ukrainian Armor
2023-08-06T15:33+0000
true
PT0M08S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112424391_150:0:1107:718_1920x0_80_0_0_27d764bbb095aa25c7fa0859ff220bcf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation in ukraine, ka-52, russian helicopter, ka-52 alligator, ukrainian counteroffensive
russian special military operation in ukraine, ka-52, russian helicopter, ka-52 alligator, ukrainian counteroffensive

Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Hunt Down Ukrainian Armor

15:33 GMT 06.08.2023 (Updated: 15:36 GMT 06.08.2023)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Even as Ukrainian forces desperately try to make some sort of gains amid their so-called “counteroffensive,” which so far looks like an utter disaster for Kiev, Russian troops continue to methodically eliminate whatever is being thrown at them.
Unlike the overhyped Ukrainian “counteroffensive,” the efforts of the Russian troops are presented by Russia’s Ministry of Defense without much fanfare.
This short video depicts one such episode: a Russian Kamov Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter spots and promptly destroys a Ukrainian armored vehicle that was trying to hide amid foliage in the Zaporozhye region.
The video, filmed from aboard the helicopter, shows a guided missile being launched and subsequently hitting the intended target.
In the background, a pilot can be heard counting seconds until detonation, before confirming that the target has been hit.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала