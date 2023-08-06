https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/watch-russian-ka-52-alligator-hunt-down-ukrainian-armor-1112424233.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Hunt Down Ukrainian Armor
Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Hunt Down Ukrainian Armor
Even as Ukrainian forces desperately try to make some sort of gains amid their so-called “counteroffensive,” which so far looks like an utter disaster for Kiev, Russian troops continue to methodically eliminate whatever is being thrown at them.
Unlike the overhyped Ukrainian “counteroffensive,” the efforts of the Russian troops are presented by Russia’s Ministry of Defense without much fanfare.This short video depicts one such episode: a Russian Kamov Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter spots and promptly destroys a Ukrainian armored vehicle that was trying to hide amid foliage in the Zaporozhye region.The video, filmed from aboard the helicopter, shows a guided missile being launched and subsequently hitting the intended target.In the background, a pilot can be heard counting seconds until detonation, before confirming that the target has been hit.
Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Hunt Down Ukrainian Armor
Even as Ukrainian forces desperately try to make some sort of gains amid their so-called “counteroffensive,” which so far looks like an utter disaster for Kiev, Russian troops continue to methodically eliminate whatever is being thrown at them.
Unlike the overhyped Ukrainian “counteroffensive,” the efforts of the Russian troops are presented by Russia’s Ministry of Defense without much fanfare.
This short video depicts one such episode: a Russian Kamov Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter spots and promptly destroys a Ukrainian armored vehicle that was trying to hide amid foliage in the Zaporozhye region.
The video, filmed from aboard the helicopter, shows a guided missile being launched and subsequently hitting the intended target.
In the background, a pilot can be heard counting seconds until detonation, before confirming that the target has been hit.