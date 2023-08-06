https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/zelensky-confirms-ukraine-received-long-range-french-missiles-1112428818.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on social media on Sunday demonstrating a long-range Scalp missile that his French counterpart vowed to supply to Kiev last month.
President Emmanuel Macron announced in mid-July that his government had decided to join the United Kingdom in giving Ukraine Scalp missiles. Like Storm Shadows, they have a range of over 250 kilometers (155 miles). Germany has so far refused to follow suit.
Western countries have been arming Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022. The support has evolved from light artillery munitions to heavier weapons, including tanks. In recent months, Ukraine has been pressing the West to give it fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.