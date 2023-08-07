https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/at-least-10-injured-as-blast-hits-major-turkish-commercial-port-of-derince-1112440356.html
At Least 10 Injured as Blast Hits Major Turkish Commercial Port of Derince
At Least 10 Injured as Blast Hits Major Turkish Commercial Port of Derince
An explosion has hit near the major commercial port of Derince in Turkey, but it has not disrupted the port's operation, a source in the Safiport operator company told Sputnik on Monday.
2023-08-07T13:12+0000
2023-08-07T13:12+0000
2023-08-07T13:19+0000
world
turkiye
explosion
port
casualties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112440201_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2f12d99faed86f73627b88b9c3c23139.jpg
The number of people injured in an explosion near the Turkish port of Derince in the Kocaeli province has risen to 10, Kocaeli Governor Seddar Yavuz said on Monday."We have 10 injured. They are in serious condition," Yavuz told reporters, adding that the incident could be the result of an explosion of grain dust while loading a grain ship.Earlier in the day, a source in the Safiport operator company told Sputnik that an explosion has hit near the major commercial port of Derince in Turkiye, but it has not disrupted the port's operation.Turkish media, in turn, reported that a blast hit the port city in western Turkiye at about 2:40 a.m. local time (11:40 GMT). One broadcaster said that the blast hit an elevator at the moment of loading a vessel with grain. Smoke clouds after the explosion were visible from various parts of the city, media reported, adding that firefighters and ambulance services, as well as anti-terrorist detachments, were deployed to the site.Mayor Zeki Aygun later clarified that the explosion damaged elevators, not containers, with specialists checking if there are people under the rubble.
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112440201_166:0:1126:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5904d4e9de0a5259f9a26e612695a2d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkey, turkiye, blast in turkish port, explosion hits derince port, grain vessel
turkey, turkiye, blast in turkish port, explosion hits derince port, grain vessel
At Least 10 Injured as Blast Hits Major Turkish Commercial Port of Derince
13:12 GMT 07.08.2023 (Updated: 13:19 GMT 07.08.2023)
Being updated
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - A blast hit the port city in western Turkiye at about 2:40 a.m. local time (11:40 GMT). A Turkish broadcaster said that the blast hit an elevator at the moment of loading a vessel with grain.
The number of people injured in an explosion near the Turkish port of Derince in the Kocaeli province has risen to 10, Kocaeli Governor Seddar Yavuz said on Monday.
"We have 10 injured. They are in serious condition," Yavuz told reporters, adding that the incident could be the result of an explosion of grain dust while loading a grain ship.
Earlier in the day, a source in the Safiport operator company told Sputnik that an explosion has hit near the major commercial port of Derince in Turkiye, but it has not disrupted the port's operation.
"The explosion occurred near the port, nothing happened here ... no fire. The situation in the port is normal," the source said.
Turkish media, in turn, reported that a blast hit the port city in western Turkiye at about 2:40 a.m. local time (11:40 GMT). One broadcaster said that the blast hit an elevator at the moment of loading a vessel with grain. Smoke clouds after the explosion were visible from various parts of the city, media reported, adding that firefighters and ambulance services, as well as anti-terrorist detachments, were deployed to the site.
Mayor Zeki Aygun later clarified that the explosion damaged elevators, not containers, with specialists checking if there are people under the rubble.
"It was a powerful explosion ... however, only two elevators were damaged, the container part of the port was not affected by the explosion, there was minor damage in neighboring houses," Aygun said.