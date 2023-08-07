https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/at-least-10-injured-as-blast-hits-major-turkish-commercial-port-of-derince-1112440356.html

At Least 10 Injured as Blast Hits Major Turkish Commercial Port of Derince

An explosion has hit near the major commercial port of Derince in Turkey, but it has not disrupted the port's operation, a source in the Safiport operator company told Sputnik on Monday.

The number of people injured in an explosion near the Turkish port of Derince in the Kocaeli province has risen to 10, Kocaeli Governor Seddar Yavuz said on Monday."We have 10 injured. They are in serious condition," Yavuz told reporters, adding that the incident could be the result of an explosion of grain dust while loading a grain ship.Earlier in the day, a source in the Safiport operator company told Sputnik that an explosion has hit near the major commercial port of Derince in Turkiye, but it has not disrupted the port's operation.Turkish media, in turn, reported that a blast hit the port city in western Turkiye at about 2:40 a.m. local time (11:40 GMT). One broadcaster said that the blast hit an elevator at the moment of loading a vessel with grain. Smoke clouds after the explosion were visible from various parts of the city, media reported, adding that firefighters and ambulance services, as well as anti-terrorist detachments, were deployed to the site.Mayor Zeki Aygun later clarified that the explosion damaged elevators, not containers, with specialists checking if there are people under the rubble.

