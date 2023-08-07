Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher to Win Fight Against Inflation - Governor

The Fed has identified runaway jobs growth and correspondingly higher wages - as well as trillions of dollars of relief spending over the 2020 coronavirus outbreak - as among reasons for inflation hitting 40-year highs of more than 9% a year in June 2022.

While the pandemic spending is over, jobs and wage growth have continued to fuel inflation, prompting the Fed to keep adding to interest rates.

Since March 2022, the Fed has hiked rates by 525 basis points from a previous 25. Its next decision on interest rates is on September 20.