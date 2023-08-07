https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/four-syrian-soldiers-killed-four-injured-in-israels-overnight-attack-1112430896.html

Four Syrian Soldiers Killed, Four Injured in Israel's Overnight Attack

Four Syrian Soldiers Killed, Four Injured in Israel's Overnight Attack

"Our air defense systems have intercepted the aggressor's missiles, having shot down some of them. This [attack] has resulted in the death of four servicepeople and wounded four others," the ministry said in a statement.

2023-08-07T02:07+0000

2023-08-07T02:07+0000

2023-08-07T02:07+0000

world

syria

israel

damascus

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/18/1079973638_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_21665d477171c94d7bc68dd2f5b0d872.jpg

"Our air defense systems have intercepted the aggressor's missiles, having shot down some of them. This [attack] has resulted in the death of four servicepeople and wounded four others, and caused material damage," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that Israel's air force fired rockets "at several sites near the city of Damascus from the occupied Syrian Golan" on Monday morning. Syria's state media reported earlier in the day that Syria's air defense forces were repelling an Israeli attack near Damascus.

syria

israel

damascus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, israel, damascus, aerial attack, syrian defense ministry, syrian golan