International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/four-syrian-soldiers-killed-four-injured-in-israels-overnight-attack-1112430896.html
Four Syrian Soldiers Killed, Four Injured in Israel's Overnight Attack
Four Syrian Soldiers Killed, Four Injured in Israel's Overnight Attack
"Our air defense systems have intercepted the aggressor's missiles, having shot down some of them. This [attack] has resulted in the death of four servicepeople and wounded four others," the ministry said in a statement.
2023-08-07T02:07+0000
2023-08-07T02:07+0000
world
syria
israel
damascus
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/18/1079973638_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_21665d477171c94d7bc68dd2f5b0d872.jpg
"Our air defense systems have intercepted the aggressor's missiles, having shot down some of them. This [attack] has resulted in the death of four servicepeople and wounded four others, and caused material damage," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that Israel's air force fired rockets "at several sites near the city of Damascus from the occupied Syrian Golan" on Monday morning. Syria's state media reported earlier in the day that Syria's air defense forces were repelling an Israeli attack near Damascus.
syria
israel
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/18/1079973638_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_cff7f2ca0eaf15169e136eec9069a4a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, israel, damascus, aerial attack, syrian defense ministry, syrian golan
syria, israel, damascus, aerial attack, syrian defense ministry, syrian golan

Four Syrian Soldiers Killed, Four Injured in Israel's Overnight Attack

02:07 GMT 07.08.2023
CC BY 2.0 / DYKT Mohigan / Israel-Syria borderIsrael-Syria border
Israel-Syria border - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2023
CC BY 2.0 / DYKT Mohigan / Israel-Syria border
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Four Syrian soldiers have been killed and another four injured in an Israeli overnight aerial attack in the vicinity of Syria's capital Damascus, the Syrian Defense Ministry said early on Monday.
"Our air defense systems have intercepted the aggressor's missiles, having shot down some of them. This [attack] has resulted in the death of four servicepeople and wounded four others, and caused material damage," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that Israel's air force fired rockets "at several sites near the city of Damascus from the occupied Syrian Golan" on Monday morning.
Syria's state media reported earlier in the day that Syria's air defense forces were repelling an Israeli attack near Damascus.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала