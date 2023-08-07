https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/fourth-police-officer-in-floyd-murder-reportedly-sentenced-to-57-months-1112446178.html

Fourth Police Officer in Floyd Murder Reportedly Sentenced to 57 Months

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, who was found guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter in the landmark George Floyd case, was sentenced to 57 months in prison on Monday, according to a American broadcaster.

Judge Peter Cahill gave him a longer sentence than the 51 months requested by prosecutors, saying that he expected to hear more remorse and acknowledgment of responsibility. Thao is the fourth and final former police officer sentenced in the murder of Floyd. Derek Chauvin, the lead officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, is serving concurrent 22.5-year and 21-year sentences. Thao, who is already serving a 3.5-year sentence for federal charges of depriving Floyd of his civil rights, will receive 340 days of credit for time served. He will serve the two sentences concurrently.

