Iraq Asks US, UK to Extradite Ex-Officials Wanted for Stealing Public Funds

Hanoun was quoted as saying that Interpol had issued "red notices" for the private secretary and a political adviser to former Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, as well as for former Finance Minister Ali Allawi.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106081365_0:298:3111:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1f955b433c6e09b54bf987d9020cdb86.jpg
The scandal revolves around suspected illegitimate withdrawals of cash from the country's Tax Commission between 2021 and 2022. Kadhimi and his former finance minister both denied being involved in the scheme.
iraq, interpol, us, uk, haider hanoun, red notice, world affairs, theft of public funds
01:05 GMT 07.08.2023
DOHA (Sputnik) - Iraq urged the United States and the United Kingdom to hand over its former officials who are accused of having stolen $2.5 billion in public money, the head of the committee for integrity said Sunday.
Haider Hanoun was quoted as saying by Al Arabiya news channel that Interpol had issued "red notices" for the private secretary and a political adviser to former Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, who hold US citizenship, as well as for former Finance Minister Ali Allawi, a UK national.
The scandal revolves around suspected illegitimate withdrawals of cash from the country’s Tax Commission between 2021 and 2022. Kadhimi and his former finance minister both denied being involved in the scheme.
