https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/iraq-asks-us-uk-to-extradite-ex-officials-wanted-for-stealing-public-funds-1112430354.html

Iraq Asks US, UK to Extradite Ex-Officials Wanted for Stealing Public Funds

Iraq Asks US, UK to Extradite Ex-Officials Wanted for Stealing Public Funds

Hanoun was quoted as saying that Interpol had issued "red notices" for the private secretary and a political adviser to former Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, as well as for former Finance Minister Ali Allawi.

2023-08-07T01:05+0000

2023-08-07T01:05+0000

2023-08-07T01:05+0000

world

interpol

iraq

us

united kingdom (uk)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106081365_0:298:3111:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1f955b433c6e09b54bf987d9020cdb86.jpg

Haider Hanoun was quoted as saying by Al Arabiya news channel that Interpol had issued "red notices" for the private secretary and a political adviser to former Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, who hold US citizenship, as well as for former Finance Minister Ali Allawi, a UK national. The scandal revolves around suspected illegitimate withdrawals of cash from the country’s Tax Commission between 2021 and 2022. Kadhimi and his former finance minister both denied being involved in the scheme.

iraq

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iraq, interpol, us, uk, haider hanoun, red notice, world affairs, theft of public funds