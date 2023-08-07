https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/iraq-asks-us-uk-to-extradite-ex-officials-wanted-for-stealing-public-funds-1112430354.html
Iraq Asks US, UK to Extradite Ex-Officials Wanted for Stealing Public Funds
Iraq Asks US, UK to Extradite Ex-Officials Wanted for Stealing Public Funds
Hanoun was quoted as saying that Interpol had issued "red notices" for the private secretary and a political adviser to former Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, as well as for former Finance Minister Ali Allawi.
2023-08-07T01:05+0000
2023-08-07T01:05+0000
2023-08-07T01:05+0000
world
interpol
iraq
us
united kingdom (uk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106081365_0:298:3111:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1f955b433c6e09b54bf987d9020cdb86.jpg
Haider Hanoun was quoted as saying by Al Arabiya news channel that Interpol had issued "red notices" for the private secretary and a political adviser to former Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, who hold US citizenship, as well as for former Finance Minister Ali Allawi, a UK national. The scandal revolves around suspected illegitimate withdrawals of cash from the country’s Tax Commission between 2021 and 2022. Kadhimi and his former finance minister both denied being involved in the scheme.
iraq
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106081365_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f5914483be801d40d930659c9afa1343.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iraq, interpol, us, uk, haider hanoun, red notice, world affairs, theft of public funds
iraq, interpol, us, uk, haider hanoun, red notice, world affairs, theft of public funds
Iraq Asks US, UK to Extradite Ex-Officials Wanted for Stealing Public Funds
DOHA (Sputnik) - Iraq urged the United States and the United Kingdom to hand over its former officials who are accused of having stolen $2.5 billion in public money, the head of the committee for integrity said Sunday.
Haider Hanoun was quoted as saying by Al Arabiya news channel that Interpol had issued "red notices" for the private secretary and a political adviser to former Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, who hold US citizenship, as well as for former Finance Minister Ali Allawi, a UK national.
The scandal revolves around suspected illegitimate withdrawals of cash from the country’s Tax Commission between 2021 and 2022. Kadhimi and his former finance minister both denied being involved in the scheme.