https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/maduro-condemns-lack-of-response-to-quran-burning-incidents-from-european-leaders-1112431570.html
Maduro Condemns Lack of Response to Quran-Burning Incidents From European Leaders
Maduro Condemns Lack of Response to Quran-Burning Incidents From European Leaders
Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden in recent months. On Sunday, Maduro condemned the lack of response from European leaders and a number of media.
2023-08-07T03:39+0000
2023-08-07T03:39+0000
2023-08-07T03:39+0000
americas
quran
the quran
islamaphobia
islamaphobia
venezuela
venezuelan
nicolás maduro
denmark
sweden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/03/1083296526_0:308:2953:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_5baf1df941a2cd4e9fa52dc4363b97cd.jpg
"I feel, deep within my heart, the discontent of Muslim peoples around the world when they see the Quran being burned," Maduro said on the "With Maduro and More" program aired by the Al Mayadeen broadcaster, adding that those who turn a blind eye to the burning of sacred books in Europe are "indirectly involved" because of "their silence." Maduro also criticized media for not covering the issue, adding that he "strongly condemns" hate crimes against Muslims and the activities of "extreme right-wing and racist circles" destroying copies of the Quran in Europe. Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden in recent months. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue letters of protest. Earlier this week, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom pledged to pay special attention to relations with Muslim countries, and the Danish police temporarily toughening controls at the country's borders for security reasons following recent Quran-burning demonstrations.
americas
venezuela
venezuelan
denmark
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/03/1083296526_161:0:2786:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_04906da061ef3e15db63fe90d02e71de.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
quran, quran-burning, europe, venezuela, nicolas maduro, sweden, denmark, islam, islamaphobia
quran, quran-burning, europe, venezuela, nicolas maduro, sweden, denmark, islam, islamaphobia
Maduro Condemns Lack of Response to Quran-Burning Incidents From European Leaders
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned Sunday the lack of response from European leaders and a number of media to Quran-burning incidents in Sweden and Denmark.
"I feel, deep within my heart, the discontent of Muslim peoples around the world when they see the Quran being burned," Maduro said on the "With Maduro and More" program aired by the Al Mayadeen broadcaster, adding that those who turn a blind eye to the burning of sacred books in Europe are "indirectly involved" because of "their silence."
Maduro also criticized media for not covering the issue, adding that he "strongly condemns" hate crimes against Muslims and the activities of "extreme right-wing and racist circles" destroying copies of the Quran in Europe.
"I ask myself as a Christian, what we Christians would feel if someone should burn the Bible in another country? ...We would feel great sadness and it would be a great insult if someone were to do this," the president added.
Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden in recent months. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue letters of protest.
Earlier this week, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom pledged to pay special attention to relations with Muslim countries, and the Danish police temporarily toughening controls at the country's borders for security reasons following recent Quran-burning demonstrations.