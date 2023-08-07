https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/maduro-condemns-lack-of-response-to-quran-burning-incidents-from-european-leaders-1112431570.html

Maduro Condemns Lack of Response to Quran-Burning Incidents From European Leaders

Maduro Condemns Lack of Response to Quran-Burning Incidents From European Leaders

Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden in recent months. On Sunday, Maduro condemned the lack of response from European leaders and a number of media.

2023-08-07T03:39+0000

2023-08-07T03:39+0000

2023-08-07T03:39+0000

americas

quran

the quran

islamaphobia

islamaphobia

venezuela

venezuelan

nicolás maduro

denmark

sweden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/03/1083296526_0:308:2953:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_5baf1df941a2cd4e9fa52dc4363b97cd.jpg

"I feel, deep within my heart, the discontent of Muslim peoples around the world when they see the Quran being burned," Maduro said on the "With Maduro and More" program aired by the Al Mayadeen broadcaster, adding that those who turn a blind eye to the burning of sacred books in Europe are "indirectly involved" because of "their silence." Maduro also criticized media for not covering the issue, adding that he "strongly condemns" hate crimes against Muslims and the activities of "extreme right-wing and racist circles" destroying copies of the Quran in Europe. Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden in recent months. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue letters of protest. Earlier this week, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom pledged to pay special attention to relations with Muslim countries, and the Danish police temporarily toughening controls at the country's borders for security reasons following recent Quran-burning demonstrations.

americas

venezuela

venezuelan

denmark

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

quran, quran-burning, europe, venezuela, nicolas maduro, sweden, denmark, islam, islamaphobia