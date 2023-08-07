International
Over Half of Americans Disapprove of Biden on Climate Change - Poll
Over Half of Americans Disapprove of Biden on Climate Change - Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than half of Americans, 57%, disapprove of how US President Joe Biden has handled climate change, according to a Washington... 07.08.2023
At the same time, the poll found that more respondents nevertheless trusted the Democratic Party (39%) compared to the Republican Party (24%) to meaningfully address climate change in the US. It also found that respondents lacked awareness of several measures in the Inflation Reduction Act adopted last August to promote clean emissions. Only 22-33% of respondents said they were aware "a great deal" or "a good amount" of a given measure, such as expanded tax credits for electric vehicle buyers. The poll of 1,404 American adults was conducted July 13-23.
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than half of Americans, 57%, disapprove of how US President Joe Biden has handled climate change, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll published on Monday.
At the same time, the poll found that more respondents nevertheless trusted the Democratic Party (39%) compared to the Republican Party (24%) to meaningfully address climate change in the US.
It also found that respondents lacked awareness of several measures in the Inflation Reduction Act adopted last August to promote clean emissions. Only 22-33% of respondents said they were aware "a great deal" or "a good amount" of a given measure, such as expanded tax credits for electric vehicle buyers.
The poll of 1,404 American adults was conducted July 13-23.
