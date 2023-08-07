https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/over-half-of-americans-disapprove-of-biden-on-climate-change-poll-1112442741.html
Over Half of Americans Disapprove of Biden on Climate Change - Poll
Over Half of Americans Disapprove of Biden on Climate Change - Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than half of Americans, 57%, disapprove of how US President Joe Biden has handled climate change, according to a Washington... 07.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-07T14:20+0000
2023-08-07T14:20+0000
2023-08-07T14:20+0000
americas
us
joe biden
climate change
approval
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107254177_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4b892d4042b6fd6ac52a2a984c733f4a.jpg
At the same time, the poll found that more respondents nevertheless trusted the Democratic Party (39%) compared to the Republican Party (24%) to meaningfully address climate change in the US. It also found that respondents lacked awareness of several measures in the Inflation Reduction Act adopted last August to promote clean emissions. Only 22-33% of respondents said they were aware "a great deal" or "a good amount" of a given measure, such as expanded tax credits for electric vehicle buyers. The poll of 1,404 American adults was conducted July 13-23.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107254177_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_808d1844849856ac6c3bb9f2d57ec9b7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden approval rating, biden climate plan, white house climate change,
joe biden approval rating, biden climate plan, white house climate change,
Over Half of Americans Disapprove of Biden on Climate Change - Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than half of Americans, 57%, disapprove of how US President Joe Biden has handled climate change, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll published on Monday.
At the same time, the poll found that more respondents nevertheless trusted the Democratic Party (39%) compared to the Republican Party (24%) to meaningfully address climate change
in the US.
It also found that respondents lacked awareness of several measures in the Inflation Reduction Act adopted last August to promote clean emissions. Only 22-33% of respondents said they were aware "a great deal" or "a good amount" of a given measure, such as expanded tax credits for electric vehicle buyers.
The poll of 1,404 American adults was conducted July 13-23.