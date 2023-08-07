https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/russia-qatar-working-on-joint-projects-worth-over-167bln-1112431843.html

Russia, Qatar Working on Joint Projects Worth Over $1.67Bln

Russia, Qatar Working on Joint Projects Worth Over $1.67Bln

Russia and Qatar are working on joint projects amounting to over $1.67 billion, Russian Ambassador to Doha Dmitry Dogadkin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our cooperation in investments is expanding. We are successfully developing our partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. A number of joint projects worth more than 160 billion rubles, or 7.2 billion Qatari riyals, are being worked on," Dogadkin said. The ambassador added that Russia-Qatar trade reached nearly 70 million Qatari riyals ($19.23 million) in the first quarter of 2023. Dogadkin noted that Moscow and Doha consider cooperation in transportation and logistics to be promising area of cooperation, particularly the implementation of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

