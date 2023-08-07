https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/soyuz-rocket-with-military-satellite-launched-from-plesetsk---russian-defense-ministry-1112442641.html
Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Russian Defense Ministry
Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on... 07.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-07T14:06+0000
2023-08-07T14:06+0000
2023-08-07T14:06+0000
russia
russia
russian defense ministry
soyuz-2.1b
satellite
launch
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112442477_0:0:550:310_1920x0_80_0_0_4b252ac1d1c87bd96bc10296db29d878.jpg
"On Monday, August 7, at 16:20 [local time, 13:30 GMT], combat crews of the space forces of the aerospace forces launched a medium-class carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1b with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (the Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the statement said. This was the tenth launch in the interests of the ministry in 2023, and the third from the Plesetsk cosmodrome.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112442477_30:0:550:390_1920x0_80_0_0_c1440364d96a0a3973e5fb5a44248cdd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
soyuz rocket launch, russia satellite launch, plesetsk cosmodrome launches, russia military satellite
soyuz rocket launch, russia satellite launch, plesetsk cosmodrome launches, russia military satellite
Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On Monday, August 7, at 16:20 [local time, 13:30 GMT], combat crews of the space forces of the aerospace forces launched a medium-class carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1b with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (the Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the statement said.
This was the tenth launch in the interests of the ministry in 2023, and the third from the Plesetsk cosmodrome.