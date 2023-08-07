International
Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Russian Defense Ministry
Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on... 07.08.2023
"On Monday, August 7, at 16:20 [local time, 13:30 GMT], combat crews of the space forces of the aerospace forces launched a medium-class carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1b with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (the Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the statement said. This was the tenth launch in the interests of the ministry in 2023, and the third from the Plesetsk cosmodrome.
Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Russian Defense Ministry

14:06 GMT 07.08.2023
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite about to be launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome. October 30, 2022.
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite about to be launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome. October 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2023
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On Monday, August 7, at 16:20 [local time, 13:30 GMT], combat crews of the space forces of the aerospace forces launched a medium-class carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1b with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (the Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the statement said.
This was the tenth launch in the interests of the ministry in 2023, and the third from the Plesetsk cosmodrome.
