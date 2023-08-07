https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/vicegerent-of-kiev-pechersk-lavra-released-after-bail-paid-lawyer-1112443407.html
"Today, the bail was finally paid for Metropolitan Pavel. More than a thousand people paid money for our Vladika [a Slavic title of bishops]. Now he's in a car," the lawyer said in a video address on his Telegram channel. Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian news agency reported that the Kiev Court of Appeal postponed consideration of the appeal against Metropolitan Bishop Pavel's arrest to August 14.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The vicegerent of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Bishop Pavel has been released following a 33 million hryvnia ($900,000) bail payment, his lawyer Nikita Chekman said on Monday.
"Today, the bail was finally paid for Metropolitan Pavel. More than a thousand people paid money for our Vladika [a Slavic title of bishops]. Now he's in a car," the lawyer said in a video address on his Telegram channel.
Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian news agency reported that the Kiev Court of Appeal postponed consideration of the appeal against Metropolitan Bishop Pavel’s arrest to August 14.