Vicegerent of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Released After Bail Paid - Lawyer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The vicegerent of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Bishop Pavel has been released following a 33 million hryvnia ($900,000) bail... 07.08.2023, Sputnik International

"Today, the bail was finally paid for Metropolitan Pavel. More than a thousand people paid money for our Vladika [a Slavic title of bishops]. Now he's in a car," the lawyer said in a video address on his Telegram channel. Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian news agency reported that the Kiev Court of Appeal postponed consideration of the appeal against Metropolitan Bishop Pavel’s arrest to August 14.

