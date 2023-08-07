https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/video-glacial-break-triggers-flood-in-alaska-emergency-declared-as-homes-collapse-1112431409.html

Video: Glacial Break Triggers Flood in Alaska, Emergency Declared as Homes Collapse

The city of Juneau is now mobilizing response efforts to assist affected residents and assess the full extent of the damage caused by the glacial break and subsequent flooding.

Juneau, Alaska, has been hit by a catastrophic glacier lake outburst flood, leading city officials to declare a state of emergency. The flooding, caused by a rupture in Suicide Basin, located on the Mendenhall Glacier, has resulted in the destruction of several structures along the Mendenhall River.Disturbing footage shared on the social media site X (formally Twitter) shows a multi-story structure collapsing into the river, leaving residents feeling helpless. Debris and trees were seen floating in the Mendenhall River near Juneau International Airport, exacerbating the damage caused by the flood.The National Weather Service reported that two homes have been lost, while another was partially damaged and swept away. Several other residences, including a condo building, are now at significant risk due to undermining caused by the flood. The scale of the flooding was so extreme that experts estimated less than a 1% chance of it occurring, catching authorities by surprise.Officials have urged residents to stay away from the river during this ongoing flood event to ensure their safety. Suicide Basin has been causing glacier lake outburst floods since 2011, but the extent of the recent devastation has been unprecedented.

