Watch Russian Armed Forces' Finest in Action

Watch Russian Armed Forces' Finest in Action

This week, Russia’s Ministry of Defense released a short video tribute to soldiers from different branches of the Russian Armed Forces who fight on the frontline of the Ukrainian conflict.

This week, Russia’s Ministry of Defense released a short video tribute to soldiers from different branches of the Russian Armed Forces who fight on the frontline of the Ukrainian conflict.“Charging into a new week together with our heroes. Good luck, guys,” read the ministry’s original social media post that features the video.

