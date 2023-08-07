https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/watch-russian-armed-forces-finest-in-action-1112434376.html
Watch Russian Armed Forces' Finest in Action
2023-08-07
This week, Russia’s Ministry of Defense released a short video tribute to soldiers from different branches of the Russian Armed Forces who fight on the frontline of the Ukrainian conflict.
This week, Russia's Ministry of Defense released a short video tribute to soldiers from different branches of the Russian Armed Forces who fight on the frontline of the Ukrainian conflict."Charging into a new week together with our heroes. Good luck, guys," read the ministry's original social media post that features the video.
The Armed Forces of Russia is Continuing Special Military Operation in Ukraine, Demonstrating Bravery and Courage
The Armed Forces of Russia is continuing its Special Military Operation in Ukraine, demonstrating bravery and courage
Instead of announcing some kind of major offensive or counteroffensives, as Kiev tends to do, Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone continue to do their job regardless of what the enemy throws at them.
This week, Russia’s Ministry of Defense released a short video tribute to soldiers from different branches of the Russian Armed Forces who fight on the frontline of the Ukrainian conflict.
“Charging into a new week together with our heroes. Good luck, guys,” read the ministry’s original social media post that features the video.