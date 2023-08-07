International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Armed Forces' Finest in Action
Watch Russian Armed Forces' Finest in Action
This week, Russia’s Ministry of Defense released a short video tribute to soldiers from different branches of the Russian Armed Forces who fight on the frontline of the Ukrainian conflict.
This week, Russia's Ministry of Defense released a short video tribute to soldiers from different branches of the Russian Armed Forces who fight on the frontline of the Ukrainian conflict."Charging into a new week together with our heroes. Good luck, guys," read the ministry's original social media post that features the video.
russian defense ministry, russian ministry of defense, russian troops, russian forces, russian army, russian weapons, special operation in ukraine, denazification of ukraine, denazify ukraine
russian defense ministry, russian ministry of defense, russian troops, russian forces, russian army, russian weapons, special operation in ukraine, denazification of ukraine, denazify ukraine

07.08.2023
Instead of announcing some kind of major offensive or counteroffensives, as Kiev tends to do, Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone continue to do their job regardless of what the enemy throws at them.
This week, Russia’s Ministry of Defense released a short video tribute to soldiers from different branches of the Russian Armed Forces who fight on the frontline of the Ukrainian conflict.
“Charging into a new week together with our heroes. Good luck, guys,” read the ministry’s original social media post that features the video.
