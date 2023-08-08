https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/2000-year-old-panda-burial-unearthed-in-han-dynasty-tomb-by-chinese-archaeologists-1112450303.html
2,000-Year-Old Panda Burial Unearthed in Han Dynasty Tomb by Chinese Archaeologists
By deciphering the dietary habits and geographical origins of these creatures, researchers hope to unravel additional layers of ancient Chinese history.
Chinese archaeologists have made an astonishing breakthrough in their ongoing excavation efforts: the first complete skeleton of a giant panda in a remarkable Han dynasty emperor's tomb dating back over two millennia. The stunning find, believed to hold deep symbolic significance, offers new insights into the ancient burial practices of the era.The giant panda, an iconic and rare creature native to China, is thought to have been ritually sacrificed to accompany Emperor Wen, who ruled between 180 and 157 BCE, on his journey to the afterlife. The remains of the panda were found within a satellite pit adjacent to the emperor's tomb, intriguingly positioned with its head oriented towards the main burial site.
Officials made the discovery in Xian, a city in the Shaanxi province that once served as the capital of China. According to Hu Songmei, an archaeologist from the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology, this marks the very first instance of a complete panda skeleton being unearthed within an emperor's tomb.
While an earlier panda skull was found in the tomb of Emperor Wen's mother in 1975, the recent find provides a more comprehensive view of the animal's presence in ancient Chinese culture.
