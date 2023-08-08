International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/2023-andrei-stenin-contest-indian-photographer-wins-online-vote-1112437251.html
2023 Andrei Stenin Contest: Indian Photographer Wins Online Vote
2023 Andrei Stenin Contest: Indian Photographer Wins Online Vote
The online vote in this year’s Press Photo Contest rounded up in early August, bringing victory to Indian photojournalist Kabir Jhangiani and his Seagulls Around Yamuna River.
2023-08-08T08:00+0000
2023-08-08T08:00+0000
russia
andrei stenin
russia
andrei stenin international photo contest
photo contest
photographer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112437409_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_37ecd880230844b5e409e253b7cb8a66.jpg
Here is how the photographer describes his own work: “A man rows his boat along the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi. Migratory birds come to India for the winter. They get to different parts of the country by October and usually leave in March.”According to online voters, the top five shortlist also includes single images and series by photojournalists from Russia and Burundi. Sleeping Queens by Fabrice Mbonankira (Burundi) won second place. Third and fourth places were taken by Russia’s Pelagia Tikhonova and her Remembering 1945 and Yevgeny Filippov for Individual Race. Another Indian photographer, Sayan Adhikary from Kolkata, won fifth place with The Dying Tradition Through Circle.Prize-winners from the shortlist, as well as the Grand Prix winner, will be announced by the contest’s organizing committee in September on the contest's website. Future plans include launching a traditional roadshow of the winners in cities around the world before the end of the year.About the ContestThe Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnyaunder the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. It is a platform for young photographers – talented and sensitive individuals open to all things new – to highlight people and events near us.General media partners are VGTRK (National State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), SMOTRIM online platform (Russia), Rossiya-KulturaTV channel (Russia), Moskva-24 TV channel (Russia).International media partners include Sputnik news agency and radio (International), RT TV channel and website (International), Independent Media (South Africa). ANA (South Africa), Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), China Daily (China), The Paper (China), Al Mayadeen (Lebanon).Industry partners are the Russian Union of Journalists (Russia) and Young JOurnalists (Russia), Russian Photo (Russia), Photo-study.ru (Russia).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230313/stenin-contest-roadshow-makes-a-stop-in-jakarta-1108337551.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112437409_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84bf13023ffe4376e019039eddf90d19.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
andrei stening, andrei stenin photo contest, photojournalism, photojournalists, photo contest
andrei stening, andrei stenin photo contest, photojournalism, photojournalists, photo contest

2023 Andrei Stenin Contest: Indian Photographer Wins Online Vote

08:00 GMT 08.08.2023
© Sputnik / Kabir JhangianiSeagulls around Yamuna River
Seagulls around Yamuna River - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
© Sputnik / Kabir Jhangiani
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The online vote in this year’s Press Photo Contest rounded up in early August, bringing victory to Indian photojournalist Kabir Jhangiani and his Seagulls Around Yamuna River.
Here is how the photographer describes his own work: “A man rows his boat along the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi. Migratory birds come to India for the winter. They get to different parts of the country by October and usually leave in March.”
According to online voters, the top five shortlist also includes single images and series by photojournalists from Russia and Burundi. Sleeping Queens by Fabrice Mbonankira (Burundi) won second place. Third and fourth places were taken by Russia’s Pelagia Tikhonova and her Remembering 1945 and Yevgeny Filippov for Individual Race. Another Indian photographer, Sayan Adhikary from Kolkata, won fifth place with The Dying Tradition Through Circle.
© Sputnik / Fabrice MbonankiraSleeping Queens
Sleeping Queens - Sputnik International
1/4
© Sputnik / Fabrice Mbonankira
Sleeping Queens
© Sputnik / Pelagiya TihonovaRemembering 1945
Remembering 1945 - Sputnik International
2/4
© Sputnik / Pelagiya Tihonova
Remembering 1945
© Sputnik / Yevgeny FilippovIndividual Race
Individual Race - Sputnik International
3/4
© Sputnik / Yevgeny Filippov
Individual Race
© Sputnik / Sayan AdhikaryThe Dying Tradition Through Circle
The Dying Tradition Through Circle - Sputnik International
4/4
© Sputnik / Sayan Adhikary
The Dying Tradition Through Circle
1/4
© Sputnik / Fabrice Mbonankira
Sleeping Queens
2/4
© Sputnik / Pelagiya Tihonova
Remembering 1945
3/4
© Sputnik / Yevgeny Filippov
Individual Race
4/4
© Sputnik / Sayan Adhikary
The Dying Tradition Through Circle
Prize-winners from the shortlist, as well as the Grand Prix winner, will be announced by the contest’s organizing committee in September on the contest's website. Future plans include launching a traditional roadshow of the winners in cities around the world before the end of the year.
Visitors attend the opening ceremony of Stenin Photo Contest exhibition, in Jakarta, Indonesia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2023
World
Stenin Contest Roadshow Makes a Stop in Jakarta
13 March, 11:07 GMT

About the Contest

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnyaunder the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. It is a platform for young photographers – talented and sensitive individuals open to all things new – to highlight people and events near us.
General media partners are VGTRK (National State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), SMOTRIM online platform (Russia), Rossiya-KulturaTV channel (Russia), Moskva-24 TV channel (Russia).
International media partners include Sputnik news agency and radio (International), RT TV channel and website (International), Independent Media (South Africa). ANA (South Africa), Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), China Daily (China), The Paper (China), Al Mayadeen (Lebanon).
Industry partners are the Russian Union of Journalists (Russia) and Young JOurnalists (Russia), Russian Photo (Russia), Photo-study.ru (Russia).
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала