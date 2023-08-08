https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/2023-andrei-stenin-contest-indian-photographer-wins-online-vote-1112437251.html

The online vote in this year’s Press Photo Contest rounded up in early August, bringing victory to Indian photojournalist Kabir Jhangiani and his Seagulls Around Yamuna River.

Here is how the photographer describes his own work: “A man rows his boat along the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi. Migratory birds come to India for the winter. They get to different parts of the country by October and usually leave in March.”According to online voters, the top five shortlist also includes single images and series by photojournalists from Russia and Burundi. Sleeping Queens by Fabrice Mbonankira (Burundi) won second place. Third and fourth places were taken by Russia’s Pelagia Tikhonova and her Remembering 1945 and Yevgeny Filippov for Individual Race. Another Indian photographer, Sayan Adhikary from Kolkata, won fifth place with The Dying Tradition Through Circle.Prize-winners from the shortlist, as well as the Grand Prix winner, will be announced by the contest’s organizing committee in September on the contest's website. Future plans include launching a traditional roadshow of the winners in cities around the world before the end of the year.About the ContestThe Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnyaunder the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. It is a platform for young photographers – talented and sensitive individuals open to all things new – to highlight people and events near us.General media partners are VGTRK (National State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), SMOTRIM online platform (Russia), Rossiya-KulturaTV channel (Russia), Moskva-24 TV channel (Russia).International media partners include Sputnik news agency and radio (International), RT TV channel and website (International), Independent Media (South Africa). ANA (South Africa), Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), China Daily (China), The Paper (China), Al Mayadeen (Lebanon).Industry partners are the Russian Union of Journalists (Russia) and Young JOurnalists (Russia), Russian Photo (Russia), Photo-study.ru (Russia).

