International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/australia-to-spend-record-1bln-on-new-international-development-policy-1112462730.html
Australia to Spend Record $1Bln on New International Development Policy
Australia to Spend Record $1Bln on New International Development Policy
Australia will allocate 1.7 billion Australian dollars ($1.1 billion) on a new international development policy aimed at advancing the country's interests in the Indo-Pacific, the Australian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-08-08T13:53+0000
2023-08-08T13:53+0000
world
australia
indo-pacific
canberra
australian foreign ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105595/95/1055959516_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_8af0143d87184a0eebdfdfa8585a323c.jpg
"The Albanese Government's new international development policy will advance Australia's interests in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific and ensure we are a partner of choice for our region," the ministry said in a statement. The five-year plan will drive Canberra's investments and involvement in solving regional problems, such as poverty, economic growth, health care, infrastructure investment, climate change and gender equality, the statement read. To assist neighboring countries, Australia will establish Australian Development Investments, a fund which will support regional non-governmental organizations and provide up to 250 million Australian dollars for private investments in the Indo-Pacific, the ministry added. The vigorous development of Canberra's foreign policy is taking place amid China's strengthening positions in the region. In early July, China and the Solomon Islands signed nine agreements, including on cooperation in policing. Later that month, the leaders of Australia and New Zealand expressed in a joint statement their concern regarding the agreements between Beijing and Honiara.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/pentagons-indo-pacific-command-chief-north-korea-has-missiles-that-can-reach-us-1111979464.html
australia
indo-pacific
canberra
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105595/95/1055959516_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_fb7e945cdda4bb2d3edd4f23160c05e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australian dollars, indo-pacific, australian foreign ministry
australian dollars, indo-pacific, australian foreign ministry

Australia to Spend Record $1Bln on New International Development Policy

13:53 GMT 08.08.2023
CC0 / / Australian flag
Australian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia will allocate 1.7 billion Australian dollars ($1.1 billion) on a new international development policy aimed at advancing the country's interests in the Indo-Pacific, the Australian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Albanese Government's new international development policy will advance Australia's interests in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific and ensure we are a partner of choice for our region," the ministry said in a statement.
The five-year plan will drive Canberra's investments and involvement in solving regional problems, such as poverty, economic growth, health care, infrastructure investment, climate change and gender equality, the statement read.
To assist neighboring countries, Australia will establish Australian Development Investments, a fund which will support regional non-governmental organizations and provide up to 250 million Australian dollars for private investments in the Indo-Pacific, the ministry added.
Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test-fired by North Korea on July 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2023
Asia
Pentagon's Indo-Pacific Command Chief: North Korea Has Missiles That Can Reach US
19 July, 01:20 GMT
The vigorous development of Canberra's foreign policy is taking place amid China's strengthening positions in the region. In early July, China and the Solomon Islands signed nine agreements, including on cooperation in policing. Later that month, the leaders of Australia and New Zealand expressed in a joint statement their concern regarding the agreements between Beijing and Honiara.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала