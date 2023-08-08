International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/biden-claims-grand-canyon-one-of-nine-wonders-of-the-world-in-newest-slip-up-1112472736.html
Biden Claims Grand Canyon One of 'Nine' Wonders of the World in Newest Slip-Up
Biden Claims Grand Canyon One of 'Nine' Wonders of the World in Newest Slip-Up
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's most recent gaffe came Tuesday, when he erroneously proclaimed the Grand Canyon to be one of 'the nine wonders'... 08.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-08T23:23+0000
2023-08-08T23:23+0000
beyond politics
joe biden
grand canyon
arizona
gaffe
political gaffe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104043/37/1040433792_1:0:3048:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_c88a82b50f6ee4439c03a2393b4592d1.jpg
The Tuesday mishap unfolded as the US commander-in-chief spoke to a crowd about conservation efforts."Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none that is grander than the Grand Canyon," said Biden during his remarks.Not only are there seven, not nine, wonders of the world, but the Grand Canyon isn't even among them. However, the Grand Canyon is sometimes mentioned as one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Biden designated the area a new national monument on Tuesday before signing the proclamation and touring the Grand Canyon itself. The President is expected to wrap up his trip with stops in both New Mexico and Utah.
grand canyon
arizona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104043/37/1040433792_382:0:2667:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_1ebefe1be74c723fd515f3cdf006e79b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, grand canyon, arizona, gaffe, political gaffe
joe biden, grand canyon, arizona, gaffe, political gaffe

Biden Claims Grand Canyon One of 'Nine' Wonders of the World in Newest Slip-Up

23:23 GMT 08.08.2023
© Flickr / stephen velasco Grand Canyon
 Grand Canyon - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
© Flickr / stephen velasco
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's most recent gaffe came Tuesday, when he erroneously proclaimed the Grand Canyon to be one of 'the nine wonders' of the world during an event at the Historic Red Butte Airfield in Arizona.
The Tuesday mishap unfolded as the US commander-in-chief spoke to a crowd about conservation efforts.
"Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none that is grander than the Grand Canyon," said Biden during his remarks.
"The Grand Canyon — one of the Earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally. Think of that. You know, it's amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world."
Not only are there seven, not nine, wonders of the world, but the Grand Canyon isn't even among them. However, the Grand Canyon is sometimes mentioned as one of the seven natural wonders of the world.
Biden designated the area a new national monument on Tuesday before signing the proclamation and touring the Grand Canyon itself. The President is expected to wrap up his trip with stops in both New Mexico and Utah.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала