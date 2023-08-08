https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/biden-claims-grand-canyon-one-of-nine-wonders-of-the-world-in-newest-slip-up-1112472736.html

Biden Claims Grand Canyon One of 'Nine' Wonders of the World in Newest Slip-Up

Biden Claims Grand Canyon One of 'Nine' Wonders of the World in Newest Slip-Up

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's most recent gaffe came Tuesday, when he erroneously proclaimed the Grand Canyon to be one of 'the nine wonders'... 08.08.2023, Sputnik International

2023-08-08T23:23+0000

2023-08-08T23:23+0000

2023-08-08T23:23+0000

beyond politics

joe biden

grand canyon

arizona

gaffe

political gaffe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104043/37/1040433792_1:0:3048:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_c88a82b50f6ee4439c03a2393b4592d1.jpg

The Tuesday mishap unfolded as the US commander-in-chief spoke to a crowd about conservation efforts."Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none that is grander than the Grand Canyon," said Biden during his remarks.Not only are there seven, not nine, wonders of the world, but the Grand Canyon isn't even among them. However, the Grand Canyon is sometimes mentioned as one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Biden designated the area a new national monument on Tuesday before signing the proclamation and touring the Grand Canyon itself. The President is expected to wrap up his trip with stops in both New Mexico and Utah.

grand canyon

arizona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, grand canyon, arizona, gaffe, political gaffe