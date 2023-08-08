International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/boeing-postpones-first-manned-starliner-flight-to-iss-for-march-2024-1112451527.html
Boeing Postpones First Manned Starliner Flight to ISS for March 2024
Boeing Postpones First Manned Starliner Flight to ISS for March 2024
Boeing's CST-1000 Starliner, planned to be the sister manned shuttle spacecraft to the ISS alongside the successful SpaceX Dragon, will make its first manned flight to the orbiting laboratory in March 2024 after a further delay.
2023-08-08T03:19+0000
2023-08-08T03:18+0000
beyond politics
cts-100 starliner
science & tech
international space station (iss)
starliner
spacex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107766/46/1077664690_0:218:2865:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_7961d63799d492d8538dbbcd0866aea7.jpg
"We anticipate we will be ready with the spacecraft by early March," Boeing CST-100 Vice President and Program Manager Mark Nappi said at a recent news conference alongside NASA officials."We will be ready at the beginning of March."An exact date for the launch has yet to be set, Nappi said. However, Boeing and NASA technicians have made great progress in redesigning a joint linking two parachutes for reentry on the vehicle, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/boeing-indefinitely-shelves-inaugural-starliner-flight-after-major-issues-emerge-1110852301.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107766/46/1077664690_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84371be1ff36089a2ed2d8e4c1946c7e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boeing's cst-1000 starliner, international space station, manned space launch, starliner spacecraft
boeing's cst-1000 starliner, international space station, manned space launch, starliner spacecraft

Boeing Postpones First Manned Starliner Flight to ISS for March 2024

03:19 GMT 08.08.2023
© AP Photo / Joel KowskyA United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft onboard is seen illuminated by spotlights on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test mission, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft onboard is seen illuminated by spotlights on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test mission, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
© AP Photo / Joel Kowsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Boeing's CST-1000 Starliner, planned to be the sister manned shuttle spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) alongside the successful SpaceX Dragon, will only make its first manned flight to the orbiting laboratory in March 2024 after a further delay.
"We anticipate we will be ready with the spacecraft by early March," Boeing CST-100 Vice President and Program Manager Mark Nappi said at a recent news conference alongside NASA officials.
"We will be ready at the beginning of March."
An exact date for the launch has yet to be set, Nappi said.
However, Boeing and NASA technicians have made great progress in redesigning a joint linking two parachutes for reentry on the vehicle, he added.
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, atop a ULA Atlas V rocket, lifts off for an uncrewed Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2023
Beyond Politics
Boeing Indefinitely Shelves Inaugural ‘Starliner’ Flight After Major Issues Emerge
2 June, 03:55 GMT

In June, Nappi acknowledged that a proposed July manned launch with at least two US astronauts on board had been scrapped after officials pinpointed multiple issues with the spacecraft.

To date, the project has received some nearly $5 billion in contracts as Boeing seeks to out-compete rival SpaceX.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала