https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/boeing-postpones-first-manned-starliner-flight-to-iss-for-march-2024-1112451527.html
Boeing Postpones First Manned Starliner Flight to ISS for March 2024
Boeing Postpones First Manned Starliner Flight to ISS for March 2024
Boeing's CST-1000 Starliner, planned to be the sister manned shuttle spacecraft to the ISS alongside the successful SpaceX Dragon, will make its first manned flight to the orbiting laboratory in March 2024 after a further delay.
2023-08-08T03:19+0000
2023-08-08T03:19+0000
2023-08-08T03:18+0000
beyond politics
cts-100 starliner
science & tech
international space station (iss)
starliner
spacex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107766/46/1077664690_0:218:2865:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_7961d63799d492d8538dbbcd0866aea7.jpg
"We anticipate we will be ready with the spacecraft by early March," Boeing CST-100 Vice President and Program Manager Mark Nappi said at a recent news conference alongside NASA officials."We will be ready at the beginning of March."An exact date for the launch has yet to be set, Nappi said. However, Boeing and NASA technicians have made great progress in redesigning a joint linking two parachutes for reentry on the vehicle, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/boeing-indefinitely-shelves-inaugural-starliner-flight-after-major-issues-emerge-1110852301.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107766/46/1077664690_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84371be1ff36089a2ed2d8e4c1946c7e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
boeing's cst-1000 starliner, international space station, manned space launch, starliner spacecraft
boeing's cst-1000 starliner, international space station, manned space launch, starliner spacecraft
Boeing Postpones First Manned Starliner Flight to ISS for March 2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Boeing's CST-1000 Starliner, planned to be the sister manned shuttle spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) alongside the successful SpaceX Dragon, will only make its first manned flight to the orbiting laboratory in March 2024 after a further delay.
"We anticipate we will be ready with the spacecraft by early March," Boeing CST-100 Vice President and Program Manager Mark Nappi said at a recent news conference alongside NASA officials.
"We will be ready at the beginning of March."
An exact date for the launch has yet to be set, Nappi said.
However, Boeing and NASA technicians have made great progress in redesigning a joint linking two parachutes for reentry on the vehicle, he added.
In June, Nappi acknowledged that a proposed July manned launch with at least two US astronauts on board had been scrapped after officials pinpointed multiple issues with the spacecraft.
To date, the project has received some nearly $5 billion in contracts as Boeing seeks to out-compete rival SpaceX.