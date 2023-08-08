https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/border-patrol-house-migrants-outside-amid-record-heat-in-arizona-1112445328.html

On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Manila Chan talks breaking news, including the humanitarian crisis at the US Southern border.

Border Patrol House Migrants Outside Amid Record Heat in Arizona On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Manila Chan talks breaking news, including the humanitarian crisis at the U.S. Southern border.

Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneAngie Wong: Journalist and Political AnalystMark Sleboda: International Relations and Military AnalystHamza Azhar Salam: Pakistani journalistOver 100 migrants died in the past year from hyperthermia, dehydration, and other heat-induced medical emergencies. The show kicks off with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, who weighs in on this humanitarian crisis and how the Biden administration is handling it.In the second half of the first hour, Journalist Angie Wong joins to discuss the implications of Former US President Donald Trump is facing an unusual amount of criminal charges and allegations against President Joe Biden for his involvement in his son's dealings.The second hour begins with International Relations analyst Mark Sleboda weighing in on the latest out of Donbass and the "peace conference" in Jeddah excluding Russia.The show closes with Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam. He shares his thoughts on Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan's three-year prison sentence and what this means for the former leader.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

