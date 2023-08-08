International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
'Impeachment for What?' is the New Democrat Phrase
'Impeachment for What?' is the New Democrat Phrase
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US trucking firm Yellow filing for bankruptcy, and director William Friedkin dying at age 87.
"Impeachment for What ?" is the New Democrat Phrase.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US trucking firm Yellow filing for bankruptcy, and director William Friedkin dying at age 87.
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Playstation Riot, Kamala Harris is Dangerous, and PsyopsJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Vivek Ramaswamy is the Only One Treating Donald Trump Fairly, Ron DeSantis Has Ruined His Political Future, and Democrats Don't Seem Worried about the 2024 ElectionIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about the leadup to the 2024 election, Donald Trump may be arrested, and restrictions on protests in New York City. Caleb commented on the recent PlayStation giveaway riot and how social engineering works. Caleb spoke about his deep dive into Vice President Kamala Harris and how Joe Biden is just the face of the Kamala Harris Presidency.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about Ron DeSantis's comments on the 2020 election, fraudulent voter registrations in Michigan, and the Jack Smith indictment. Jim discussed his report on voter registration fraud in Michigan and the popularity of Vivek Ramaswamy. Jim commented on Ron DeSantis and how DeSantis has ruined his future political career. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
'Impeachment for What?' is the New Democrat Phrase

04:03 GMT 08.08.2023 (Updated: 11:29 GMT 08.08.2023)
The Backstory
"Impeachment for What ?" is the New Democrat Phrase.
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US trucking firm Yellow filing for bankruptcy, and director William Friedkin dying at age 87.
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Playstation Riot, Kamala Harris is Dangerous, and Psyops
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Vivek Ramaswamy is the Only One Treating Donald Trump Fairly, Ron DeSantis Has Ruined His Political Future, and Democrats Don't Seem Worried about the 2024 Election
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about the leadup to the 2024 election, Donald Trump may be arrested, and restrictions on protests in New York City. Caleb commented on the recent PlayStation giveaway riot and how social engineering works. Caleb spoke about his deep dive into Vice President Kamala Harris and how Joe Biden is just the face of the Kamala Harris Presidency.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about Ron DeSantis's comments on the 2020 election, fraudulent voter registrations in Michigan, and the Jack Smith indictment. Jim discussed his report on voter registration fraud in Michigan and the popularity of Vivek Ramaswamy. Jim commented on Ron DeSantis and how DeSantis has ruined his future political career.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
