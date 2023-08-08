https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/japan-reportedly-eyeing-arming-c-2-planes-with-long-range-missiles-1112452095.html

Japan Reportedly Eyeing Arming C-2 Planes With Long-Range Missiles

With a capacity for accommodating 110 individuals and the ability to traverse approximately 7,600 kms with a 20-ton cargo load, the C-2 stands as an candidate for missile integration.

Japan's Defense Ministry is reportedly exploring the integration of long-range missiles onto its C-2 transport planes as part of a strategic move to bolster the country's standoff defense capabilities. Citing government insiders with knowledge of the development, Japanese media reported on Sunday that the missiles could serve as a potent force for preemptive strikes against enemy installations, particularly missile launch sites, thus enhancing Japan's counterstrike capabilities.It's alleged the Defense Ministry is eyeing a missile variant designed to activate its engine mid-air after being released from the aircraft. The shift would effectively minimize the need for significant aircraft modifications; in fact, the US is presently developing such related technology.Notably, the plan does not involve the development or procurement of new missiles specifically for the C-2 planes. Instead, potential candidates for adoption include the US-manufactured Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) with an 900-kilometer range, earmarked for introduction to F-15 fighter jets.Additionally, progress is underway on an aircraft-launched iteration of the Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missile, boasting an extended range of 1,000 kilometers.The proposed strategy, rooted in standoff defense operations, capitalizes on the capability of the Ground Self-Defense Forces' ground launchers, Maritime Self-Defense Forces' destroyers, and Air Self-Defense Forces' fighter jets to target invaders from a safe distance. The C-2 aircraft holds the advantage of carrying more missiles than most fighters while boasting extended airborne endurance.The initiative aligns with Japan's recently unveiled Defense Buildup Program, which underscores the importance of diversifying launch platforms and entails an investigation into the feasibility of a missile system deployable on transport aircraft. Concurrently, the Defense Ministry has outlined plans for missile development tailored for launch from Maritime Self-Defense Force submarines.

