Japanese Military May Request Record $49 Bln Defense Budget for Fiscal 2024

The Japanese Defense Ministry is likely to request a record high budget of over 7 trillion yen ($49 billion) for the 2024 fiscal year later this month, a Japanese news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

If approved, the defense spending plan for next year would surpass the current fiscal year's record 6.8 trillion yen budget, which authorities claim is designed to address "security challenges" purportedly posed by China, North Korea and Russia.The upcoming budget request will reportedly include funds to expedite the introduction of new homegrown long-range missiles after Japan announced plans to acquire "counterstrike capabilities," the report said.The Asian nation is planning to extend the range of the Ground Self-Defense Force's Type-12 surface-to-ship guided missiles to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from the current 100-kilometer range and develop ultra high-speed glide strike weapons to defend Japan's southwestern remote islands, according to the report.The country's defense ministry also reportedly plans to allocate funds to build two new destroyers equipped with the US-made Aegis missile interceptor system. ​​In December 2022, the Japanese government approved three key defense documents, confirming its plans to increase military spending to 2% of GDP by 2027 and to allow retaliatory strikes on enemy bases.Japan has faced growing criticism from its neighbors for escalating tensions and the risks of a regional arms race after its government took steps to drop Tokyo's seven decade demilitarized status after World War II.

