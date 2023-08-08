https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/niger-crisis-sparks-fears-in-france-that-paris-being-squeezed-out-of-africa-by-russia-china-us-1112457076.html

Niger Crisis Sparks Fears in France That Paris Being Squeezed Out of Africa by Russia, China, US

Niger Crisis Sparks Fears in France That Paris Being Squeezed Out of Africa by Russia, China, US

Niger was rocked by a military takeover last month, with the new authorities freezing uranium and precious metals exports. France, which depends on the African nation for nearly a fifth of the uranium powering its nuclear power plants, has expressed its support for a possible military intervention by a regional political bloc known as the ECOWAS.

A group of French lawmakers has sent an open letter to President Emmanuel Macron demanding a review of France’s Africa policy and warning that the Niger crisis shows that Paris is being squeezed out of Africa by other world powers including Russia, China and the United States.Citing the failure of Operation Barkhane, the 3,000 troop-strong French military intervention in the Sahel region, ostensibly against Islamist groups, between 2014 and 2022, the letter warned that the intervention of Russian military contractors ready to support African leaders looking to “unit[e] their populations against the old ‘colonial power’” have threatened Paris’s position.“This movement in sub-Saharan Africa is spreading with demonstrations and anti-French acts even in countries known to be close to us, such as Cote d’Ivoire or Senegal,” the lawmakers’ appeal opined.In North Africa too, the French lawmakers cited a string of “disappointments” – from difficult relations with Algeria and its president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who alternates between rapprochement and dubbing Paris as the ‘“Great Satan’ responsible for all the evils against the Algerian people.” In Morocco, “French procrastination over the Sahara…is pushing the Royal Palace to look elsewhere for military and economic partners.”The same is the case in Tunisia, where “the erratic President Kais Saied turns alternately to the United States, the European Union, the Arab World, and less and less to France, which no longer has a privileged role,” the appeal said.Reminding Macron that the Senate had alerted him regarding this sorry state of affairs back in the spring, the lawmakers implied that it was “time to review our vision of Africa and its link with France.”“It is probably time to do so, when France, a friendly continent, no longer seems to understand France, and is increasingly contesting its role and presence. For our part, we are not resigned to our gradual disappearance from the entire continent,” the letter added.French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu blasted the lawmakers over their comments, claiming Operation Barkhane had been a success, not a failure, and criticizing them for their lack of "specific proposals."Niger CrisisThe landlocked West African nation of Niger was rocked by a military overthrow of its government in late July, sparking concerns in Paris that France, which continues to exert significant economic influence over Niger could lose 17 percent of the uranium powering its network of nuclear power plants, which provide the European nation with up to 70 percent of its electricity.The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a political and economic union of fifteen regional nations, has threatened to intervene militarily to depose the new military government, with Paris expressing support for the military initiative. Mali and Burkina Faso expressed solidarity with Niger, warning against any foreign military intervention, and sparking fears of the possibility of a major regional conflict if ECOWAS makes good on its threat to intervene.

