Nigerien Military Leadership Refuses to Back Down After Ultimatum Expires
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including Niger's junta bracing for a response from the West African regional bloc after refusing to back down and reinstate the ousted president.
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including Niger's junta bracing for a response from the West African regional bloc after refusing to back down and reinstate the ousted president.
Koffi Kouakou: Africa Expert and Political Analyst | Niger Military TakeoverMark Sleboda: International Relations and Military Analyst | Battlefield Update from the Donbass/Jeddah ConferenceAngie Wong: Journalist and Political Analyst | Devon Archer Revelations/Trump IndictmentNiger's Presidential Guard overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum in late July, paving the way for a new government with anti-French sentiments to take hold of Niamey. West Africa analyst Koffi Kouakou breaks down the latest from Niger and neighboring nations, as a potential military intervention, led by the Western-backed ECOWAS Coalition, could lead to a large-scale conflict in the region.The Kiev regime's two-month-long offensive has been lackluster to say the least, as their forces have failed to make any substantial gains against the Russian Armed Forces, despite overhyping this military objective for months. Military analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the latest from the Donbass, along with the Jeddah "peace conference", which excluded the Russian Federation.Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented amount of criminal charges for an ex-head of state and it appears that this is far from over for the former president while prosecutors don't want him to be engaging with the public even though Trump is campaigning for the 2024 Presidential bid. Meanwhile, current President Joe Biden is facing heat from the recent revelations regarding his alleged participation in his son's foreign business dealings. Journalist Angie Wong speaks to Fault Lines about Trump's charges, while highlighting the hypocrisy in the media's coverage of Biden's dealings.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:01 GMT 08.08.2023 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 08.08.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including Niger's military leadership bracing for a response from the West African regional bloc after refusing to back down and reinstate the ousted president.
Koffi Kouakou: Africa Expert and Political Analyst | Niger Military Takeover
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Military Analyst | Battlefield Update from the Donbass/Jeddah Conference
Angie Wong: Journalist and Political Analyst | Devon Archer Revelations/Trump Indictment
Niger's Presidential Guard overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum in late July, paving the way for a new government with anti-French sentiments to take hold of Niamey. West Africa analyst Koffi Kouakou breaks down the latest from Niger and neighboring nations, as a potential military intervention, led by the Western-backed ECOWAS Coalition, could lead to a large-scale conflict in the region.
The Kiev regime's two-month-long offensive has been lackluster to say the least, as their forces have failed to make any substantial gains against the Russian Armed Forces, despite overhyping this military objective for months. Military analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the latest from the Donbass, along with the Jeddah "peace conference", which excluded the Russian Federation.
Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented amount of criminal charges for an ex-head of state and it appears that this is far from over for the former president while prosecutors don't want him to be engaging with the public even though Trump is campaigning for the 2024 Presidential bid. Meanwhile, current President Joe Biden is facing heat from the recent revelations regarding his alleged participation in his son's foreign business dealings. Journalist Angie Wong speaks to Fault Lines about Trump's charges, while highlighting the hypocrisy in the media's coverage of Biden's dealings.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.