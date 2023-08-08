https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/pakistani-election-commissions-bars-former-prime-minister-khan-from-politics-for-5-years-1112468671.html

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for 5 Years

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for 5 Years

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years, meaning he will be unable to engage in political activity.

2023-08-08T18:38+0000

2023-08-08T18:38+0000

2023-08-08T18:38+0000

asia

imran khan

pakistan

islamabad

lahore

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107905/21/1079052191_0:199:2934:1849_1920x0_80_0_0_2622a1e281c85cf4fe555a95043ff9ce.jpg

Last week, an Islamabad court sentenced Khan to three years in prison after finding him guilty of corrupt practices in the Toshakhana case. Khan was later arrested at his residence in Lahore. According to Pakistan's constitution, Khan is formally barred from holding any public office for five years following the court’s decision.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/goal-of-imran-khans-arrest-to-keep-ex-pakistani-pm-out-of-elections-1112461506.html

pakistan

islamabad

lahore

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

imran khan, pakistan, imran khan barred from politics, imran khan arrest, imran khan charges