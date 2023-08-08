https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/pakistani-election-commissions-bars-former-prime-minister-khan-from-politics-for-5-years-1112468671.html
Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for 5 Years
The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years, meaning he will be unable to engage in political activity.
Last week, an Islamabad court sentenced Khan to three years in prison after finding him guilty of corrupt practices in the Toshakhana case. Khan was later arrested at his residence in Lahore. According to Pakistan's constitution, Khan is formally barred from holding any public office for five years following the court’s decision.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years, meaning he will be unable to engage in political activity.
Last week, an Islamabad court sentenced Khan to three years in prison after finding him guilty of corrupt practices in the Toshakhana case. Khan was later arrested at his residence in Lahore.
"Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is disqualified … for a period of five years, and de-notified as a returned candidate from the NA-45 Kurram-1 constituency," the commission said in a statement, citing a court’s decision on Khan’s imprisonment.
According to Pakistan's constitution, Khan is formally barred from holding any public office for five years following the court’s decision.