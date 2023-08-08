https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/putin-approves-special-procedure-for-payments-in-rubles-foreign-currency-for-agri-exports-1112467588.html

Putin Approves Special Procedure for Payments in Rubles, Foreign Currency for Agri-Exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the establishment of a special procedure for settlements under foreign trade contracts for the supply of Russian agricultural products, the document published on the official legal portal said on Tuesday.

The document read that the list of Russian agricultural products subject to payments via the special procedure should be approved within 30 days. The decree will be in effect starting November 1, 2023. It added that the payments would be carried out via special bank accounts in rubles and foreign currencies that would be opened on requests from foreign customers.

