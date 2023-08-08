International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/putin-approves-special-procedure-for-payments-in-rubles-foreign-currency-for-agri-exports-1112467588.html
Putin Approves Special Procedure for Payments in Rubles, Foreign Currency for Agri-Exports
Putin Approves Special Procedure for Payments in Rubles, Foreign Currency for Agri-Exports
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the establishment of a special procedure for settlements under foreign trade contracts for the supply of Russian agricultural products, the document published on the official legal portal said on Tuesday.
2023-08-08T15:29+0000
2023-08-08T17:37+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
ruble
agriculture
payments
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/08/1112467427_0:124:3201:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_8a954c4e64c99c864618a7a355237d3e.jpg
The document read that the list of Russian agricultural products subject to payments via the special procedure should be approved within 30 days. The decree will be in effect starting November 1, 2023. It added that the payments would be carried out via special bank accounts in rubles and foreign currencies that would be opened on requests from foreign customers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/connecting-russias-digital-ruble-to-others-will-create-swift-dollar-alternatives-1112325885.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/08/1112467427_235:0:2964:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_debf84380e723e4127c91ac3f8e777e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
payments in rubles, payments for russian agri-export, russian export, how to pay for russian export, vladimir putin approves
payments in rubles, payments for russian agri-export, russian export, how to pay for russian export, vladimir putin approves

Putin Approves Special Procedure for Payments in Rubles, Foreign Currency for Agri-Exports

15:29 GMT 08.08.2023 (Updated: 17:37 GMT 08.08.2023)
© Sputnik / Alexey SuhorukovThe 200, 2000 and 5000 ruble banknotes.
The 200, 2000 and 5000 ruble banknotes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Suhorukov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the establishment of a special procedure for settlements under foreign trade contracts for the supply of Russian agricultural products, the document published on the official legal portal said on Tuesday.
The document read that the list of Russian agricultural products subject to payments via the special procedure should be approved within 30 days. The decree will be in effect starting November 1, 2023.
"To establish that while making payments under foreign trade contracts for the supply of Russian agricultural products, concluded by residents participating in foreign economic activity with foreign buyers at organized auctions, it is allowed to use special ruble accounts and special currency accounts," the decree read.
Banknotes of US dollars and rubles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2023
Economy
Connecting Russia’s Digital Ruble to Others Will Create SWIFT, Dollar Alternatives
1 August, 17:17 GMT
It added that the payments would be carried out via special bank accounts in rubles and foreign currencies that would be opened on requests from foreign customers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала