Tech Giants Back TikTok's Challenge to Montana’s Planned Ban on App

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two tech industry groups have filed an amicus brief with the US District Court for the District of Montana, supporting social media company TikTok’s challenge to a Montana state law set to ban the application starting next year.

The brief, filed Monday, was written by NetChoice and the Chamber of Progress – a pair of groups representing the tech industry and online businesses. Members of the groups include US tech giants Google, Amazon and Meta (banned in Russia). TikTok is affiliated with NetChoice, but not with the Chamber of Progress. The filing calls for the court to prevent the statewide TikTok ban from taking effect. Earlier this year, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill passed by the state legislature to ban companies from allowing TikTok to be downloaded off their application stories in Montana. The ban is set to take effect in January 2024. The measure comes amid a number of other federal and state-level efforts to address alleged privacy concerns related to TikTok and its China-based parent company. Allowing the ban to proceed would foster a “patchwork” of state-level internet regulations, violate core principles of federalism, harm local businesses, chill innovation and disconnect Montanans from the global community, the filing said.NetChoice is backing TikTok’s challenge to the ban as part of broader efforts to oppose government-imposed restrictions on online speech and commerce, the filing said. The Chamber of Progress is backing the lawsuit due to its implications for partner companies, according to the filing.

