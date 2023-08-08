International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/uk-threatens-to-cut-govt-aid-to-migrants-refusing-to-board-bibby-stockholm---reports-1112460516.html
UK Threatens to Cut Gov't Aid to Migrants Refusing to Board Bibby Stockholm - Reports
UK Threatens to Cut Gov't Aid to Migrants Refusing to Board Bibby Stockholm - Reports
The United Kingdom has warned illegal immigrants who refuse to get housed at the Bibby Stockholm barge that it will cancel their government support if they do not comply, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing a letter received by an asylum seeker from the Home Office.
2023-08-08T12:03+0000
2023-08-08T12:03+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
rwanda
stockholm
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083552965_0:268:3073:1996_1920x0_80_0_0_07e4293d746c42af61f883476d7c9a13.jpg
The United Kingdom has warned illegal immigrants who refuse to get housed at the Bibby Stockholm barge that it will cancel their government support if they do not comply, media reported on Tuesday, citing a letter received by an asylum seeker from the Home Office.Meanwhile, the UK government has also announced a new task force to crack down on lawyers who help migrants to game the country’s immigration system. Illegal migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020. In April 2022, the UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for the processing of their documents, obtaining asylum and relocation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/uk-in-talks-with-germany-on-seizing-boats-used-to-smuggle-migrants-1112424629.html
united kingdom (uk)
rwanda
stockholm
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083552965_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1ba9726754745972873535bf964a43d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aid to migrants, asylum seeker, united kingdom, illegal immigrants
aid to migrants, asylum seeker, united kingdom, illegal immigrants

UK Threatens to Cut Gov't Aid to Migrants Refusing to Board Bibby Stockholm - Reports

12:03 GMT 08.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / GLYN KIRKUK Border Force officers help migrants, believed to have been picked up from boats in the Channel, disembark from Coastal patrol vessel "HMC Speedwell", in the port of Dover, on the south-east coast of England on August 9, 2020. - The British government on Sunday appointed a former marine to lead efforts to tackle illegal migration in the Channel ahead of talks with France on how to stop the dangerous crossings. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
UK Border Force officers help migrants, believed to have been picked up from boats in the Channel, disembark from Coastal patrol vessel HMC Speedwell, in the port of Dover, on the south-east coast of England on August 9, 2020. - The British government on Sunday appointed a former marine to lead efforts to tackle illegal migration in the Channel ahead of talks with France on how to stop the dangerous crossings. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / GLYN KIRK
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Monday, the first group of immigrants was moved to the Bibby Stockholm barge, which the government plans to use as a housing facility to save taxpayers’ money.
The United Kingdom has warned illegal immigrants who refuse to get housed at the Bibby Stockholm barge that it will cancel their government support if they do not comply, media reported on Tuesday, citing a letter received by an asylum seeker from the Home Office.

"If you do not travel tomorrow, on 8 August 2023, arrangements for ceasing the support that you are receiving from the Home Office may commence," the alleged letter, obtained by media, reads, stressing that accommodation is being offered on a "no-choice basis."

Meanwhile, the UK government has also announced a new task force to crack down on lawyers who help migrants to game the country’s immigration system.
"We are stepping up action to support regulatory action and prosecution of unscrupulous lawyers, with a new dedicated taskforce and tougher sentences," the government said in a statement.
People thought to be migrants who undertook the crossing from France in small boats and were picked up in the Channel, arrive to be disembarked from a small transfer boat which ferried them from a larger British border force vessel that didn't come into the port, in Dover, south east England, Friday, June 17, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2023
World
UK in Talks With Germany on Seizing Boats Used to Smuggle Migrants
6 August, 15:28 GMT
Illegal migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020. In April 2022, the UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for the processing of their documents, obtaining asylum and relocation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала