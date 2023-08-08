https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/white-house-blasts-mccarthy-for-floating-lies-over-gops-biden-impeachment-inquiry-push-1112471975.html

White House Blasts McCarthy for Floating 'Lies' Over GOP's Biden Impeachment Inquiry Push

White House Blasts McCarthy for Floating 'Lies' Over GOP's Biden Impeachment Inquiry Push

After suggesting that there is enough evidence for the president to fall under an impeachment inquiry, the White House is hitting back at the House Speaker.

2023-08-08T22:59+0000

2023-08-08T22:59+0000

2023-08-08T22:59+0000

americas

us politics

sean hannity

white house

white house

kevin mccarthy

gop

house gop

joe biden

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106102072_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b3107a6441b404dd2417ecdfa3625f4d.jpg

The White House hit back on Tuesday after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, yet again, floated the notion that US President Joe Biden would fall under an impeachment inquiry.McCarthy, citing two whistleblowers from the US Internal Revenue Service, said prosecutors dragged their feet on an investigation into Hunter Biden's tax law violations, and alleged that millions in foreign finances were transferred to the Biden family and their associates through shell companies.“When Biden was running for office, he told the public he has never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China – which we prove is not true,” McCarthy said during an appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity on Monday night.“We’ve only followed where the information has taken us. But, Hannity, this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed."By Tuesday, Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House, blasted McCarthy’s comments and claimed the GOP lawmaker was “lying” about the US president in order to prompt the “extreme far right’s” stunt.During the Monday interview, McCarthy also compared the Biden White House to that of the Nixon administration, saying the former used the “government much like [former US President] Richard Nixon used [it] by denying us to get the information that we need.”Sams called the comparison both “bizarre” and “demonstrably false,” adding that the GOP-led House Oversight Committee that handled the investigation was given access to records by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Treasury Department.“Speaker McCarthy has decided the truth should not get in the way of his and House Republicans’ relentless efforts to smear the president. They are prioritizing their own extreme, far-right political agenda at the expense of focusing on what really matters to the American people: working together to make their lives better,” Sams said Tuesday.Sams' commentary marks just the latest example of the Biden camp going in on the defensive mode ahead of the 2024 election cycle. In light of the ongoing investigation into business dealings involving the Biden family, the US president has repeatedly had to shoot down claims of political misuse.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

white house, us politics, kevin mccarthy, ian sams, president joe biden, house gop