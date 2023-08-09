International
Biden Falsely Claims He Declared National Emergency in Hawaii Over Wildfires
US President Joe Biden falsely claimed in an interview aired on Wednesday that he had already declared a national emergency in the US state of Hawaii.
“We've already done that,” Biden said in an interview when asked if he was planning to declare a national emergency in the US state. After clarifying the question, Biden apparently realized his mistake and said that the administration has declared a state of emergency “practically speaking.” On Tuesday, acting Governor of Hawaii Sylvia Luke declared a state of emergency over wildfires fueled by Hurricane Dora in Maui and Hawaii counties. The Biden administration so far has not declared a state of national emergency in Hawaii.
Biden Falsely Claims He Declared National Emergency in Hawaii Over Wildfires

13:30 GMT 09.08.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden falsely claimed in an interview aired on Wednesday that he had already declared a national emergency in the US state of Hawaii.
"We've already done that," Biden said in an interview when asked if he was planning to declare a national emergency in the US state.
After clarifying the question, Biden apparently realized his mistake and said that the administration has declared a state of emergency "practically speaking."
On Tuesday, acting Governor of Hawaii Sylvia Luke declared a state of emergency over wildfires fueled by Hurricane Dora in Maui and Hawaii counties.
The Biden administration so far has not declared a state of national emergency in Hawaii.
