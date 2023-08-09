https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/biden-falsely-claims-he-declared-national-emergency-in-hawaii-over-wildfires-1112484825.html
Biden Falsely Claims He Declared National Emergency in Hawaii Over Wildfires
Biden Falsely Claims He Declared National Emergency in Hawaii Over Wildfires
US President Joe Biden falsely claimed in an interview aired on Wednesday that he had already declared a national emergency in the US state of Hawaii.
2023-08-09T13:30+0000
2023-08-09T13:30+0000
2023-08-09T13:30+0000
americas
joe biden
hawaii
us
wildfires
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109390334_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6dfe15554005d0fd09a7091410c2a18c.jpg
“We've already done that,” Biden said in an interview when asked if he was planning to declare a national emergency in the US state. After clarifying the question, Biden apparently realized his mistake and said that the administration has declared a state of emergency “practically speaking.” On Tuesday, acting Governor of Hawaii Sylvia Luke declared a state of emergency over wildfires fueled by Hurricane Dora in Maui and Hawaii counties. The Biden administration so far has not declared a state of national emergency in Hawaii.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/spreading-flames-wildfires-ravage-us-1112318657.html
americas
hawaii
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109390334_116:0:2845:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ccdc77355e402e4285d0dad96b1685be.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
national emergency, wildfires hawaii
national emergency, wildfires hawaii
Biden Falsely Claims He Declared National Emergency in Hawaii Over Wildfires
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden falsely claimed in an interview aired on Wednesday that he had already declared a national emergency in the US state of Hawaii.
“We've already done that,” Biden said in an interview when asked if he was planning to declare a national emergency in the US state.
After clarifying the question, Biden apparently realized his mistake and said that the administration has declared a state of emergency “practically speaking.”
On Tuesday, acting Governor of Hawaii Sylvia Luke declared a state of emergency over wildfires
fueled by Hurricane Dora in Maui and Hawaii counties.
The Biden administration so far has not declared a state of national emergency in Hawaii.