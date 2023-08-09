https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/biden-falsely-claims-he-declared-national-emergency-in-hawaii-over-wildfires-1112484825.html

Biden Falsely Claims He Declared National Emergency in Hawaii Over Wildfires

Biden Falsely Claims He Declared National Emergency in Hawaii Over Wildfires

US President Joe Biden falsely claimed in an interview aired on Wednesday that he had already declared a national emergency in the US state of Hawaii.

2023-08-09T13:30+0000

2023-08-09T13:30+0000

2023-08-09T13:30+0000

americas

joe biden

hawaii

us

wildfires

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109390334_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6dfe15554005d0fd09a7091410c2a18c.jpg

“We've already done that,” Biden said in an interview when asked if he was planning to declare a national emergency in the US state. After clarifying the question, Biden apparently realized his mistake and said that the administration has declared a state of emergency “practically speaking.” On Tuesday, acting Governor of Hawaii Sylvia Luke declared a state of emergency over wildfires fueled by Hurricane Dora in Maui and Hawaii counties. The Biden administration so far has not declared a state of national emergency in Hawaii.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/spreading-flames-wildfires-ravage-us-1112318657.html

americas

hawaii

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

national emergency, wildfires hawaii