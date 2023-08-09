https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/confirmed-us-pressed-pakistani-government-to-oust-imran-khan-over-neutrality-on-ukraine-1112492001.html

Confirmed: US Pressed Pakistani Government to Oust Imran Khan Over Neutrality on Ukraine

Confirmed: US Pressed Pakistani Government to Oust Imran Khan Over Neutrality on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States pressured the Pakistani government to oust now-former Prime Minister Imran Khan over his neutral stance on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, independent US media reported Wednesday, citing a classified Pakistani cable.

2023-08-09T17:54+0000

2023-08-09T17:54+0000

2023-08-09T17:54+0000

imran khan

pakistan

ukraine

russia

state department

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097839006_0:13:3061:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_3037eedf5b18b4a6cec5b2c266e3388b.jpg

The report indicated that US officials warned their Pakistani counterparts in a meeting on March 7, 2022 that bilateral relations with Pakistan would be jeopardized if Imran Khan remained in power. US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and then-Pakistani ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan were said to have taken part in the meeting.The Biden administration was infuriated that Imran Khan went through with a planned visit to Moscow regardless of Russia launching its operation in Ukraine. In the spring of 2022, while he was still prime minister, facing pressure from the US and the European Union to condemn Russia, Khan famously asked the West whether he thought Pakistan was its "slaves."Lu, according to the report released Wednesday, warned privately that if the situation involving Khan wasn’t resolved, Pakistan would be isolated by its Western allies.State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, in response to the revelations, said he would not comment on private diplomatic discussions, but claimed that, “nothing in these purported comments shows the United States taking a position on who the leader of Pakistan should be.”The outlet reporting on the secret cable said it was provided by an anonymous source in Pakistani's military who said he does not have any ties to former prime minister or his party. On Saturday, media reported that an Islamabad court has sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison after finding him guilty of "corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana case. On May 9, Khan was taken into custody on corruption charges after an Islamabad High Court (IHC) hearing in the Al-Qadir Trust case, where he had gone to seek bail in several cases filed against him. Following his arrest, supporters launched mass protests across the country, resulting in violent clashes with police and attacks on government and military facilities. At least eight people died and about 290 were injured in the unrest. In October 2022, Pakistan's election commission stripped Khan of his parliamentary mandate as well as the right to be elected and appointed to both the country's federal and regional legislatures for five years after finding him guilty of selling 52 valuables stored in the Toshakhana, Pakistan's national treasury, and concealing information about personal gifts he received. In April 2022, then-opposition leader and current Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Khan had sold state treasures in Dubai worth a total of 140 million Pakistani rupees ($500,000). Khan has dismissed the charges against him as a politicized "witch hunt."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/goal-of-imran-khans-arrest-to-keep-ex-pakistani-pm-out-of-elections-1112461506.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/ex-pakistani-pm-imran-khan-sentenced-to-3-years-in-jail-over-corruption-1112407513.html

pakistan

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

imran khan, us pressure, united states, pakistan, meddling, interference