Egypt Signs Contract to Purchase 235,000 Tonnes of Russian Wheat - Reports

The Egyptian General Authority For Supply Commodities has signed a contract to purchase 235,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, the Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper reported Tuesday.

The first batch of 175,000 tonnes of Russian wheat will be delivered to Egypt between September 15 and 30, while the remaining 60 tonnes will be supplied between October 1 and 15, the report said. The Russian Embassy in Cairo said in June that wheat supplies from Russia to Egypt exceeded eight million tonnes since July 8.

