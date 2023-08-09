EU Cannot Provide Security Guarantees to Ukraine Since It's Not a Security Organization -Spox

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/eu-cannot-provide-security-guarantees-to-ukraine-since-its-not-a-security-organization--spox-1112473929.html
The European Union is not a security organization and thus cannot provide security guaranties to Ukraine, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said Tuesday.
"The EU is supporting Ukraine in several areas, but the issue of security guarantees is not one for the European Union," Stano said at a briefing.
"We are not a security organization, that is why discussions of security guarantees are discussions for NATO and for individual countries, but not for the EU as an organization."
On July 12, G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing and new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities.
Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 12 more countries joined the G7's joint declaration. In addition, Kiev is planning to sign a number of bilateral agreements with the United States and other countries.