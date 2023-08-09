International
FBI Agents Shoot, Kill Utah Man Reportedly Planning Threats Against Biden
A man was shot and killed during a confrontation with FBI agents in a central Utah city on Wednesday morning, the federal law enforcement agency said.
According to local reports, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told reporters the incident occurred while agents were serving a warrant in the city of Provo, south of Salt Lake City.However, more information was obtained by US media through informal anonymous tips. Two officials “briefed on the case” claimed the raid was in connection to alleged threats made against US President Joe Biden “and others.”The anonymous officials said the investigation began in April and included the US Secret Service, which provides the security detail for the head of state and other senior leaders. The man was being investigated for making threatening posts online, which they later came to believe he was preparing to translate into physical action.
Fantine Gardinier
FBI Agents Shoot, Kill Utah Man Reportedly Planning Threats Against Biden

A man was shot and killed during a confrontation with FBI agents in a central Utah city on Wednesday morning, the federal law enforcement agency said.
According to local reports, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told reporters the incident occurred while agents were serving a warrant in the city of Provo, south of Salt Lake City.
“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence,” the spokesperson said. “The subject is deceased. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.”
However, more information was obtained by US media through informal anonymous tips. Two officials “briefed on the case” claimed the raid was in connection to alleged threats made against US President Joe Biden “and others.”
The anonymous officials said the investigation began in April and included the US Secret Service, which provides the security detail for the head of state and other senior leaders. The man was being investigated for making threatening posts online, which they later came to believe he was preparing to translate into physical action.
