https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/how-will-ukraine-conflict-end-1112483930.html
How Will Ukraine Conflict End?
How Will Ukraine Conflict End?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Alexander Mercouris, geopolitical analyst and cohost of The Duran, about how Zelensky ‘blackmails’ the United States, how NATO will respond to Ukraine's battlefield struggles, and the obstacles to meaningful peace talks.
2023-08-09T14:15+0000
2023-08-09T14:15+0000
2023-08-09T14:15+0000
new rules
radio
ukraine
ukraine crisis
russia
west
volodymyr zelensky
nato
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112483686_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74eb3c97a4f08309b8f138498260e919.jpg
How Will Ukraine Conflict End?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Alexander Mercouris, geopolitical analyst and cohost of The Duran, about how Zelensky ‘blackmails’ the United States, how NATO will respond to Ukraine's battlefield struggles, and the obstacles to meaningful peace talks.
“The Ukrainians will do everything they can to disrupt negotiations. They will try to goad the Russians into extreme reactions, which they can then capitalize on to build-up opposition to Russia in the West. And of course, they will pull every lever that they can in the United States and Europe with people who are sympathetic to themselves. They will do everything they can to disrupt the peace process.”We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
russia
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112483686_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ce674b8fd51d1da1a94158c99a5374b3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new rules, who's winning in ukraine, ukraine counteroffensive, nato's proxy war in ukraine, what is happening in ukraine
new rules, who's winning in ukraine, ukraine counteroffensive, nato's proxy war in ukraine, what is happening in ukraine
How Will Ukraine Conflict End?
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Alexander Mercouris, geopolitical analyst and cohost of The Duran, about how Zelensky ‘blackmails’ the United States, how NATO will respond to Ukraine's battlefield struggles, and the obstacles to meaningful peace talks.
“The Ukrainians will do everything they can to disrupt negotiations. They will try to goad the Russians into extreme reactions, which they can then capitalize on to build-up opposition to Russia in the West. And of course, they will pull every lever that they can in the United States and Europe with people who are sympathetic to themselves. They will do everything they can to disrupt the peace process.”
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.