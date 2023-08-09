https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/how-will-ukraine-conflict-end-1112483930.html

How Will Ukraine Conflict End?

How Will Ukraine Conflict End?

In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Alexander Mercouris, geopolitical analyst and cohost of The Duran, about how Zelensky ‘blackmails’ the United States, how NATO will respond to Ukraine's battlefield struggles, and the obstacles to meaningful peace talks.

"The Ukrainians will do everything they can to disrupt negotiations. They will try to goad the Russians into extreme reactions, which they can then capitalize on to build-up opposition to Russia in the West. And of course, they will pull every lever that they can in the United States and Europe with people who are sympathetic to themselves. They will do everything they can to disrupt the peace process."

