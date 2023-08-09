https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/iran-to-boost-oil-production-by-16-to-35mln-bpd-by-autumn---national-oil-company-1112492493.html

Iran to Boost Oil Production by 16% to 3.5Mln Bpd by Autumn

Iran to Boost Oil Production by 16% to 3.5Mln Bpd by Autumn

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will raise its oil production by about 16% by the end of September, bringing the Islamic Republic's total output to about 3.5 million barrels per day, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) CEO Mohsen Khojastehmehr said on Wednesday.

2023-08-09T16:56+0000

2023-08-09T16:56+0000

2023-08-09T18:06+0000

economy

national iranian oil company (nioc)

iran

oil

production

extraction

output

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110301854_96:0:770:379_1920x0_80_0_0_936b7c7279d17e63040a925673776185.jpg

In May, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said that the country's daily oil production had exceeded 3 million barrels per day. In July, the minister said that Iran intended to further ramp up its oil and natural gas production. The Iranian Petroleum Ministry and the NIOC are responsible for exploration, production, transportation, processing and export of oil and natural gas in Iran. The NIOC was established in 1948 and is currently the third largest oil and gas company in the world after Saudi Aramco and Russia's Gazprom. The company is headquartered in Tehran and the Iranian state owns 100% of its shares. The NIOC's production capabilities are estimated at over 4 million barrels of oil and over 500 million cubic meters (17.6 billion cubic feet) of gas per day.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221214/iran-china-agree-to-jointly-develop-oil-gas-fields-1105455331.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, oil, output, production, energy, barrels, barrels per day