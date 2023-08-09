https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/iran-to-boost-oil-production-by-16-to-35mln-bpd-by-autumn---national-oil-company-1112492493.html
Iran to Boost Oil Production by 16% to 3.5Mln Bpd by Autumn
Iran to Boost Oil Production by 16% to 3.5Mln Bpd by Autumn
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will raise its oil production by about 16% by the end of September, bringing the Islamic Republic's total output to about 3.5 million barrels per day, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) CEO Mohsen Khojastehmehr said on Wednesday.
2023-08-09T16:56+0000
2023-08-09T16:56+0000
2023-08-09T18:06+0000
economy
national iranian oil company (nioc)
iran
oil
production
extraction
output
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110301854_96:0:770:379_1920x0_80_0_0_936b7c7279d17e63040a925673776185.jpg
In May, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said that the country's daily oil production had exceeded 3 million barrels per day. In July, the minister said that Iran intended to further ramp up its oil and natural gas production. The Iranian Petroleum Ministry and the NIOC are responsible for exploration, production, transportation, processing and export of oil and natural gas in Iran. The NIOC was established in 1948 and is currently the third largest oil and gas company in the world after Saudi Aramco and Russia's Gazprom. The company is headquartered in Tehran and the Iranian state owns 100% of its shares. The NIOC's production capabilities are estimated at over 4 million barrels of oil and over 500 million cubic meters (17.6 billion cubic feet) of gas per day.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221214/iran-china-agree-to-jointly-develop-oil-gas-fields-1105455331.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110301854_180:0:685:379_1920x0_80_0_0_cc8569055899d11d39e7f8696e3aac8a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran, oil, output, production, energy, barrels, barrels per day
iran, oil, output, production, energy, barrels, barrels per day
Iran to Boost Oil Production by 16% to 3.5Mln Bpd by Autumn
16:56 GMT 09.08.2023 (Updated: 18:06 GMT 09.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will raise its oil production by about 16% by the end of September, bringing the Islamic Republic's total output to about 3.5 million barrels per day, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) CEO Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr said on Wednesday.
"In the coming two weeks, the production of oil at offshore and onshore fields in Iran will grow by a total of 150,000 barrels. By the end of September, another 100,000 barrels will be added to the current output, and the oil production in Iran will reach 3.5 million barrels per day by the end of the month," Khojasteh-Mehr was quoted as saying by local media.
In May, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said that the country's daily oil production had exceeded 3 million barrels per day. In July, the minister said that Iran intended to further ramp up its oil and natural gas production.
The Iranian Petroleum Ministry and the NIOC are responsible for exploration, production, transportation, processing and export of oil and natural gas in Iran. The NIOC was established in 1948 and is currently the third largest oil and gas company in the world after Saudi Aramco and Russia's Gazprom. The company is headquartered in Tehran and the Iranian state owns 100% of its shares. The NIOC's production capabilities are estimated at over 4 million barrels of oil and over 500 million cubic meters (17.6 billion cubic feet) of gas per day.
14 December 2022, 13:03 GMT