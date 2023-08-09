https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/new-poll-reveals-majority-of-americans-oppose-more-aid-to-ukraine-1112466361.html
New Poll Reveals Majority of Americans Oppose More Aid to Ukraine
New Poll Reveals Majority of Americans Oppose More Aid to Ukraine
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss a wide range of hot topics, including a new CNN poll revealing American attitudes towards aid to Ukraine.
New Poll Reveals Majority of Americans Oppose More Aid to Ukraine
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss a wide range of hot topics, including a new CNN poll revealing American attitudes towards aid to Ukraine.
New Poll Reveals Majority of Americans Oppose More Aid to Ukraine
04:01 GMT 09.08.2023
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss a wide range of hot topics, including a new CNN poll revealing American attitudes towards aid to Ukraine.
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist | CNN Poll: Most Americans Oppose Additional Aid to Ukraine
KJ Noh - Journalist, Author, and Political Analyst | Mexico Replaces China as Top US Trade Partner
Dr. George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute | US Calls for Data on 900K Hungarians
Garland Nixon - Co-host of Fault Lines | Trump Legal Woes
The show kicks off with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on why aid to Ukraine is plummeting in popularity and the impact on taxpayers.
The second half begins with Political analyst KJ Noh sharing his perspective on Mexico supplanting China as the top US trade partner.
The second hour begins with Senior Research Fellow Dr. George Szamuely discussing the unprecedented request from the US government demanding Budapest to hand over the data of 900,000 Hungarian citizens living abroad.
The show closes with Garland Nixon, co-host of Fault Lines, weighing in on former president Trump's convoluted legal troubles.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.