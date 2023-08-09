https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/number-of-injured-in-sergiyev-posad-plant-blast-up-to-43---moscow-region-health-ministry-1112482717.html

Number of Injured in Sergiyev Posad Plant Blast Up to 43 - Moscow Region Health Ministry

Number of Injured in Sergiyev Posad Plant Blast Up to 43 - Moscow Region Health Ministry

The number of people injured as a result of an explosion at a plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad of the Moscow Region has increased to 43, the regional health ministry said on Wednesday.

2023-08-09T12:13+0000

2023-08-09T12:13+0000

2023-08-09T12:41+0000

russia

moscow region

explosion

russia

sergiev posad

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112482557_0:62:1280:782_1920x0_80_0_0_6a633ad29779e31313924fdc0039b209.jpg

The number of people injured as a result of an explosion at a plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad of the Moscow Region has increased to 43, the regional health ministry said on Wednesday."Currently, 23 ambulance teams, five teams of the Territorial Center for Disaster Medicine and an air ambulance helicopter are working at the site in Sergiyev Posad. At the moment, 43 injured are reported, of which six are in serious condition. All the victims are receiving the necessary medical care," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

moscow region

russia

sergiev posad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergiyev posad plant blast, moscow region, sergiev posad