https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/number-of-injured-in-sergiyev-posad-plant-blast-up-to-43---moscow-region-health-ministry-1112482717.html
Number of Injured in Sergiyev Posad Plant Blast Up to 43 - Moscow Region Health Ministry
The number of people injured as a result of an explosion at a plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad of the Moscow Region has increased to 43, the regional health ministry said on Wednesday.
2023-08-09T12:13+0000
2023-08-09T12:13+0000
2023-08-09T12:41+0000
"Currently, 23 ambulance teams, five teams of the Territorial Center for Disaster Medicine and an air ambulance helicopter are working at the site in Sergiyev Posad. At the moment, 43 injured are reported, of which six are in serious condition. All the victims are receiving the necessary medical care," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
12:13 GMT 09.08.2023 (Updated: 12:41 GMT 09.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, the emergency services told Sputnik that an explosion had hit an optical-mechanical plant in Sergiyev Posad. The incident prompted a total evacuation. Previous reports indicated that over 30 people were injured in the blast.
at a plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad of the Moscow Region has increased to 43, the regional health ministry said on Wednesday.
"Currently, 23 ambulance teams, five teams of the Territorial Center for Disaster Medicine and an air ambulance helicopter are working at the site in Sergiyev Posad. At the moment, 43 injured are reported, of which six are in serious condition. All the victims are receiving the necessary medical care," the ministry wrote on Telegram.