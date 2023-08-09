https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/play-it-again-joe-biden-denies-sitting-in-on-hunters-business-dealings-via-speaker-phone-1112495721.html

Play It Again, Joe: Biden Denies Sitting In on Hunter's Business Dealings Via Speaker Phone

US President Joe Biden denied that he sat in on his son Hunter Biden's business dealings through speakerphone while employed by the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

"I never talked business with anybody," Biden said on Wednesday when asked about Hunter Biden's business associate Devon Archer's testimony to Congress. Biden claimed the accusation is not true and described the reporter's question as "lousy." Last week, Archer told the US House Oversight Committee that then-Vice President Joe Biden was often put on speakerphone by Hunter Biden and his Burisma business associates. However, Archer made clear to the committee that Joe Biden never discussed business on those occasions. According to Archer, he recalled Hunter Biden put his father Joe Biden on speakerphone with Burisma executives about 20 times, including during dinners in Paris and Beijing. Earlier Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer revealed a third batch of financial documents related to the matter that showed evidence the Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign businessmen in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan during Joe Biden’s vice presidency in 2014.

