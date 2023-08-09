https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/political-bingo-trump-claims-prosecutors-may-bring-fourth-criminal-indictment-next-week-1112474953.html
Political Bingo: Trump Claims Prosecutors May Bring Fourth Criminal Indictment Next Week
Political Bingo: Trump Claims Prosecutors May Bring Fourth Criminal Indictment Next Week
Former President Donald Trump said during a rally that prosecutors may bring forth a fourth indictment against him to a grand jury for consideration next week.
2023-08-09T03:38+0000
2023-08-09T03:38+0000
2023-08-09T03:37+0000
americas
donald trump
fani willis
georgia
republican party
election interference
racketeering
indictment
donald trump's indictment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112474525_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_66f9c4b61b484cb6d44a742acb931bbe.jpg
"I should have four [indictments] by sometime next week," Trump said on Tuesday, when speaking about his legal issues. Trump is already facing criminal charges brought in three separate indictments related to alleged hush money payments, handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election. Prosecutors in the US state of Georgia may bring additional charges involving Trump’s actions in the wake of the 2020 US presidential election to a grand jury next week, US media reported on Tuesday, citing two grand jury witnesses. The two witnesses received subpoenas to appear before the grand jury, but were not instructed to appear within the next two days, the report said. The lack of notice to promptly appear could indicate the case will not get brought to the grand jury until next week, the report said. It was earlier reported the election interference case in Georgia could see racketeering charges; however, specific charges have yet to be confirmed by prosecutors.Fani Willis, district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, suggested she would pursue a grand jury indictment against Trump in early August, the report said. Willis’ probe into Trump examined his alleged efforts to retain power after the 2020 US presidential election.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/report-trump-may-be-hit-with-racketeering-charges-in-georgia-election-interference-case-1112450630.html
americas
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112474525_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d65038215e4fa259db4581f0b0a25a90.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
former president donald trump, trump's fourth indictment, georgia, fulton county district attorney fani willis, election interference
former president donald trump, trump's fourth indictment, georgia, fulton county district attorney fani willis, election interference
Political Bingo: Trump Claims Prosecutors May Bring Fourth Criminal Indictment Next Week
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump said during a rally that prosecutors may bring forth a fourth indictment against him to a grand jury for consideration next week.
"I should have four [indictments] by sometime next week," Trump said on Tuesday, when speaking about his legal issues.
Trump is already facing criminal charges brought in three separate indictments related to alleged hush money payments, handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.
Prosecutors in the US state of Georgia may bring additional charges involving Trump’s actions in the wake of the 2020 US presidential election to a grand jury next week, US media reported on Tuesday, citing two grand jury witnesses.
The two witnesses received subpoenas to appear before the grand jury, but were not instructed to appear within the next two days, the report said. The lack of notice to promptly appear could indicate the case will not get brought to the grand jury until next week, the report said.
It was earlier reported the election interference case in Georgia could see racketeering charges; however, specific charges have yet to be confirmed by prosecutors.
Fani Willis, district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, suggested she would pursue a grand jury indictment against Trump in early August, the report said. Willis’ probe into Trump examined his alleged efforts to retain power after the 2020 US presidential election.
Trump has denounced the charges against him as part of the weaponization of the US justice system against him ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, for which he is seeking the Republican Party nomination.
He currently leads in primary polls despite the unresolved legal battles.