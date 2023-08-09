https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/special-counsels-deep-dive-1112495123.html
Special Counsel's Deep Dive
Special Counsel's Deep Dive
To date, two indictments were brought before former US President Donald Trump by special counsel Jack Smith over the mishandling of classified documents at the Mar-a-Lago Florida estate and election interference. A third indictment - the first of the trio that was filed - is tied to hush money payments from the Trump camp during the 2016 election.
The office of special counsel Jack Smith issued a search warrant on former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account earlier this year in search of evidence documenting "criminal offenses," it was disclosed on Wednesday.
The revelation was made through a court decision made by a federal appeals court in Washington, DC, that reaffirmed a lower ruling holding Twitter in contempt for failing to initially comply with the order. It also fined the social media platform some $350,000.
Although the decision did not specify exactly what officials were looking for when the order was issued in January, it does mark the first instance in which prosecutors sought to directly review the former president's communications.
Trump at the time was not made aware of the warrant; however, he did not miss the opportunity to blast the move on Wednesday, writing on Truth Social that US President Joe Biden is "going crazy trying to infringe on my campaign for president."