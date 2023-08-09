https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/the-clock-is-ticking-for-the-biden-regime-1112472415.html

The Clock is Ticking for the Biden Regime

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including UK scientists preparing vaccines for a mystery ‘Disease X’, and US credit card debt hitting one trillion dollars.

Andrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | Ukrainian Oligarchs Worked the British & American Intelligence Agencies, Devon Archer is Still Protecting Hunter Biden, and the Board of Burisma Charles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | Mitt Romney, The Private Equity World, and Julian Assange Deserves A Lot of CreditIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about the Ukrainian investigation into Burisma, Hunter Biden was recorded in Ukraine, and details of Hunter Biden's work schedule. Andrii spoke about his work with Blue Star Strategies and whether Donald Trump knows the entire Andrii Telizhenko story. Andrii commented on the Devon Archer interview and his belief that Devon is still protecting Hunter Biden.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Charles Ortel about Joe Biden's finances, the dirty media, and there is no such thing as investing in a foundation. Charles spoke about the dirty academia and how the corruption of academia has occurred over the decades. Charles discussed how the justice department has never properly investigated the Clinton foundation and the multiple children of politicians involved in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

