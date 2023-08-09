https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/top-officials-from-russia-china-discuss-peaceful-nuclear-energy-cooperation-1112492332.html

Top Officials From Russia, China Discuss Peaceful Nuclear Energy Cooperation

Top Officials From Russia, China Discuss Peaceful Nuclear Energy Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, and Zhang Kejian, the head of the China Atomic Energy Authority, have held talks to discuss the prospects for cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the peaceful nuclear energy sector, Rosatom said on Wednesday.

2023-08-09T17:19+0000

2023-08-09T17:19+0000

2023-08-09T17:59+0000

economy

rosatom

china

russia

cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107652/09/1076520997_0:193:3071:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_1a738f554d61004c91331d277976a764.jpg

The 27th meeting of the China–Russia nuclear subcommittee, co-chaired by Likhachev and Zhang, took place in St. Petersburg earlier in the day. In March, as part of the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow, Russia and China signed a comprehensive program on long-term cooperation in the field of fast neutron reactors and the closed nuclear fuel cycle until 2024. The document covers several key areas, including the expansion of cooperation in current projects, as well as the implementation of new projects related to fast neutron reactors, uranium-plutonium fuel production and spent nuclear fuel management.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/atomic-partnership-russia-delivers-nuclear-reactor-to-chinese-power-plant-1112369363.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china, cooperation, rosatom, china atomic energy authority, energy, nuclear, atomic, power, peaceful, nuclear energy