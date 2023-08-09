International
Top Officials From Russia, China Discuss Peaceful Nuclear Energy Cooperation
Top Officials From Russia, China Discuss Peaceful Nuclear Energy Cooperation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, and Zhang Kejian, the head of the China Atomic Energy Authority, have held talks to discuss the prospects for cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the peaceful nuclear energy sector, Rosatom said on Wednesday.
The 27th meeting of the China–Russia nuclear subcommittee, co-chaired by Likhachev and Zhang, took place in St. Petersburg earlier in the day. In March, as part of the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow, Russia and China signed a comprehensive program on long-term cooperation in the field of fast neutron reactors and the closed nuclear fuel cycle until 2024. The document covers several key areas, including the expansion of cooperation in current projects, as well as the implementation of new projects related to fast neutron reactors, uranium-plutonium fuel production and spent nuclear fuel management.
Top Officials From Russia, China Discuss Peaceful Nuclear Energy Cooperation

17:19 GMT 09.08.2023 (Updated: 17:59 GMT 09.08.2023)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussion Rosatom corporation's logo
Russion Rosatom corporation's logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
The 27th meeting of the China–Russia nuclear subcommittee, co-chaired by Likhachev and Zhang, took place in St. Petersburg earlier in the day.

"The sides discussed the progress of implementation of current projects and the long-term agenda of cooperation in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy. A protocol was signed after the meeting," the Russian state nuclear energy corporation said in a statement.

In March, as part of the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow, Russia and China signed a comprehensive program on long-term cooperation in the field of fast neutron reactors and the closed nuclear fuel cycle until 2024. The document covers several key areas, including the expansion of cooperation in current projects, as well as the implementation of new projects related to fast neutron reactors, uranium-plutonium fuel production and spent nuclear fuel management.
