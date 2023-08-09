https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/trump-possibly-facing-more-charges-as-cases-mount-1112469789.html

Trump Possibly Facing More Charges as Cases Mount

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the United States targeting China economically with higher tariffs and taxes among other actions amid deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington.

Hamza Azhar Salam - Journalist and Editor of The Pakistan DailyMisty Winston - Radio Host and Political CommentatorRick Sanchez - Journalist and Host of Direct Impact on RTKJ Noh - Journalist, Author and Political AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed the fate of Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as he has recently been charged for "illegally selling state gifts", resulting in a three year prison sentence and a potential ban on running for office later this year. Journalist Hamza Azhar Salam joins the discussion and gives his insight regarding the charges and the future of Khan's political career.In the second hour, Fault Lines team discusses Senators Mitch McConnell and Diane Feinstein possible health related matters, prompting heavy criticism over their long tenures in Congress, despite apparent issues. Radio host and political commentator Misty Winston joined the team about this trend and how it has become a bipartisan issue.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines show explores how the majority of Americans oppose more aid to Ukraine according to a new CNN poll. Award winning journalist Rick Sanchez joins the team to explain why the aid to Ukraine is becoming increasingly unpopular to Americans.In the last hour, Fault Lines show explores how the US has aggressively targeted China economically amid deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington. Political analyst KJ Noh joins Fault Lines to give his insight and explain why China has been replaced as the top US trade partner.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

fault lines, imran khan charges, imran khan sentence, khan's political career, aid to ukraine, relations between beijing and washington