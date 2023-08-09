https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/watch-russian-d-30-howitzer-destroy-ukrainian-camouflaged-stronghold-1112483023.html

Watch Russian D-30 Howitzer Destroy Ukrainian Camouflaged Stronghold

Watch Russian D-30 Howitzer Destroy Ukrainian Camouflaged Stronghold

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of artillery crew of a D-30 howitzer of the Russian Central Military District destroying a Ukrainian camouflaged stronghold and fortifications in the Krasny Lyman direction.

2023-08-09T14:20+0000

2023-08-09T14:20+0000

2023-08-09T14:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

d-30

russia

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112484145_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_46601c45cbefb2fdf7b67b9828bdaffc.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of an artillery crew of a D-30 howitzer of the Russian Central Military District destroying a Ukrainian camouflaged stronghold and fortifications in the Krasny Liman direction.Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress has been "slower than desired."

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian D-30 howitzer destroys Ukrainian camouflaged stronghold Russian D-30 howitzer destroys Ukrainian camouflaged stronghold 2023-08-09T14:20+0000 true PT0M30S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, d-30 howitzer, ukrainian camouflaged stronghold