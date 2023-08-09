International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian D-30 Howitzer Destroy Ukrainian Camouflaged Stronghold
Watch Russian D-30 Howitzer Destroy Ukrainian Camouflaged Stronghold
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of artillery crew of a D-30 howitzer of the Russian Central Military District destroying a Ukrainian camouflaged stronghold and fortifications in the Krasny Lyman direction.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of an artillery crew of a D-30 howitzer of the Russian Central Military District destroying a Ukrainian camouflaged stronghold and fortifications in the Krasny Liman direction.Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress has been "slower than desired."
Watch Russian D-30 Howitzer Destroy Ukrainian Camouflaged Stronghold

14:20 GMT 09.08.2023
© Sputnik
The D-30 howitzer has a maximum range of 15.3 kilometers as well as a firing rate of up to six rounds per minute, and can fire a variety of ammunition types, including high-explosive, smoke, and illumination rounds.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of an artillery crew of a D-30 howitzer of the Russian Central Military District destroying a Ukrainian camouflaged stronghold and fortifications in the Krasny Liman direction.
Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress has been "slower than desired."
