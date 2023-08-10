https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/at-least-36-dead-in-hawaii-after-wildfire-swept-through-historic-maui-town-1112514088.html

A swiftly moving wildfire in western Maui on Wednesday has left devastation in its wake, including claiming dozens of lives and annihilating a historic town.

The office of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said on Wednesday evening that at least 36 people had been confirmed dead in Lahaina Town and surrounding communities. At least 30 people were also injured, including many who jumped into the harbor to avoid the rapidly advancing flames.The fire advanced rapidly across Maui’s dry western uplands on Wednesday, fanned by winds of over 60 miles per hour created by the outermost disturbances of Hurricane Dora, which passed several hundred miles to the south. The incredible winds frustrated efforts to fight the fires as well as for residents and tourists to flee from the flames, with smoke billowing horizontally instead of up into the sky.Meanwhile, authorities are struggling to house thousands of tourists and locals who evacuated from the area. An update by Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, US Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and other local leaders on Wednesday night said more than 11,000 tourists had been flown out of Maui and another 600 were being housed at Maui’s Kahului airport. The convention center has also been set up to accommodate visitors needing shelter, but local media reported it wasn’t being used much.State Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen added that airlines had worked with Maui visitors to get them off the island, with both Hawaii Airlines and Southwest Airlines dropping their fares and keeping their airport desks open until 2 am on Thursday.

